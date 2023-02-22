STONINGTON — Stonington High will travel to Meriden to take on Wilcox Tech in the first round of the Class M girls basketball tournament on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Stonington, which captured the ECC Division II title on Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena with a 40-31 win over Windham, is the No. 20 seed. Wilcox Tech, which posted a 13-7 record during the regular season, is the No. 13 seed.
Tournament seedings are based on regular-season records. Stonington finished 9-11, but is now 12-11 after three wins in the ECC D-II tournament.
The winner of Tuesday's game will travel to No. 4 Bacon Academy, which received a bye in the first round, on March 3 for a 6:30 p.m. game. Bacon defeated Stonington, 78-28, on Jan. 17.
East Hampton, which eliminated Stonington from the tournament last season, is the top seed with 19-1 record. The Bellringers have since won two games in the Shoreline Conference and will play Cromwell, the only team to beat them this season, in the league finals on Friday.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.