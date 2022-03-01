STONINGTON — Eleven Stonington High players scored at least two points apiece and the Bears cruised past O'Brien Tech, 64-21, on Tuesday in the first round of the Class M girls basketball tournament.
The 19th-seeded Bears (13-10) will play at No. 3 East Hampton (21-2) on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the second round. The Bellringers received votes in the most recent GameTimeCT state poll.
Gabby Dimock led the way for Stonington on Tuesday with 17 points. Anne Drago scored 13.
Rory Risley added seven points, nine rebounds and three steals, and Sophia Fernholz had six points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Contessa Davis led O'Brien Tech, which is located in Ansonia, with 11 points. The Condors finished their season 13-9.
— Ken Sorensen
