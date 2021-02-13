SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Alexa Beal scored 13 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and finished with seven steals as Westerly High topped Prout, 49-22, in a Division II girls basketball game Saturday.
Westerly (7-2, 6-0 D-II) has won six straight.
Mackenzie Fusaro finished with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. She also had seven rebounds. Jackie Fusaro contributed eight points, nine rebounds and eight steals. Meg Beal added nine rebounds.
Westerly led 26-14 at the half and limited Prout (1-3, 1-3) to just eight points in the second half.
Westerly next hosts East Providence on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Westerly (49)
Gia Keegan 0 0-0 0, Alex Stoehr 0 0-0 0, Riley Peloquin 3 0-0 6, Alexa Beal 5 3-6 13, Rachel Federico 2 0-0 5, Jackie Fusaro 3 2-4 8, Dina Arnold 0 0-0 0, Sydney Haik 0 0-0 0, Rachel Dobson 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Fusaro 5 2-3 15, Meg Beal 1 0-0 2, Ellie Dodge 0 0-0 0, Hannah Seltzer 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 19 7-13 49.
Prout (22)
Eloise Bussey 0 1-2 1, Helene Cummings 1 0-2 2, Julia Mastrandrea 2 1-2 5, Stella Mayo 0 1-4 1, Zoe Moan 1 0-0 2, Ella Philippi1 4-10 5, Morgan Verdi 2 0-0 5.
Totals: 7 7-20 22.
Westerly 15 11 18 5 — 49
Prout 4 10 6 2 — 22
3-point field goals: Westerly (4) — M. Fusaro 3, Federico. Prout (1) — Verdi.
Rebounds: Westerly (62) — A. Beal 18, M. Beal 9, J. Fusaro 9, M. Fusaro 7, Federico 5, Peloquin 4, Arnold 3, Dodge 3, Dobson 2, Haik, Stoehr.
— Keith Kimberlin
