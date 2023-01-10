BARRINGTON — Barrington pulled away in the second half and handed Westerly High a 61-42 loss in a Division I girls basketball game Tuesday night.
Westerly only trailed by six, 32-26, at the half. But Barrington (7-4, 5-2 Division I) outscored the Bulldogs 17-9 in the third quarter to take a 14-point lead, 49-35.
"We competed all night against a very good team," Westerly coach Sue Haik said in a text message. "Barrington is athletic and one of the top teams in the state. We will continue to grow and get better every day."
Juliana Voisinet finished with 18 points for Westerly, including a 9-of-10 showing from the free-throw line. Voisinet is shooting 76.7% from the line this season.
Sydney Haik and Riley Peloquin added seven points apiece. Peloquin led the team in rebounding with eight.
Westerly (4-6, 1-6) next travels to Ponaganset on Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
