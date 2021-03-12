STONINGTON — Three Stonington High players scored in double figures and the Bears downed East Lyme, 48-26, in an ECC South Division girls basketball game Friday night.
Sophia Bell led the way with 13 points and four rebounds. Sophia Fernholz added 12 points and four assists, Anne Drago contributed 10 points and three steals, and Cierra Bravar finished with nine points.
Stonington (4-3, 4-3 ECC South) shot 47.7% from the field. The Bears led 23-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Izzy Pazzaglia led East Lyme (1-6, 1-6) with nine points.
Stonington closes the regular season on Monday, traveling to Bacon Academy for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
