WATERFORD — Waterford built a 39-point halftime lead and beat Wheeler High, 63-29, in an ECC out-of-division girls basketball game Monday night.
The Lancers led 49-10 at the half, but Wheeler outscored Waterford 19-14 in the second half.
Addie Hauptmann led Wheeler in scoring with 11 points. Marissa Perkins added five points and eight rebounds, and Abby Burtremovic scored six points.
Waterford moved to 5-2. Wheeler (3-6) next travels to Westbrook on Saturday for a 7 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
