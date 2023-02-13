WOONSOCKET — Chariho High wrapped up the No. 4 seed in the Division II girls basketball tournament with a 53-11 victory over Woonsocket on Monday.
Chariho will likely host East Greenwich on Monday at a time to be determined, Chariho coach Dan LaBelle said. Chariho beat East Greenwich twice during the regular season, but the second game on Feb. 1 was decided by three points.
In the win against Woonsocket, Brianna DeGiacomo led the Chargers in scoring with nine points. Charlies Edmunds had eight points and eight rebounds. Jules White and Emily Ballard scored six points apiece.
Chariho (14-7, 13-5 Division II) has won four straight. Woonsocket dropped to 1-17, 0-17.
— Keith Kimberlin
