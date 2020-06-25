STONINGTON — A fundraiser to support Stonington High student Ben French and his family will take place at the Olde Mistick Village this weekend.
A pair of drive-in movie nights at the Village will air Friday and Saturday at 8:40 p.m. All proceeds will go directly to the French family. The Village and Mystic Luxury Cinemas are sponsoring the event.
French, a sophomore football player and track athlete at Stonington, was seriously injured in an accident at his home in late May. He has undergone several surgeries at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He has been hospitalized since the accident occurred and was moved to a rehab facility in New Britain this week.
Tickets can be purchased at www.mysticluxurycinemas.com
Tickets are $40 per car with no limit on the number of occupants in the car. Purchasers will also receive two tickets to see a movie at Mystic Luxury Cinemas. Friday's movie is "Mamma Mia" and Saturday's movie is "Remember the Titans."
A gofundme account for the French family has raised $37,565.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-stonington-bear-ben-french-and-family
