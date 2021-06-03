WESTERLY — Sebastian Reisch was the top finisher in the Tom McCoy Family Fun Run Wednesday night.
Reisch covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:21. Matthew Walker was second (16:31), and Dave Goodrich third (18:11). Shara Bousquet was the top female finisher (20:39), followed by Lucy Walker (21:38) and Heather Alge (24:36).
The top three girls in the 1/3-mile kids run were Lucy Walker (1:58), Mercy Phillips (2:22) and Ainsley Urbowicz (2:34).
The top three boys were Luke West (2:08), Anderson Lynch (2:23) and Seb Garvin (2:33).
The event is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club and takes place each Wednesday at 6 p.m. Runners must check in on Collins Avenue before the race.
— Keith Kimberlin
