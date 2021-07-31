WESTERLY — Sebastian Reisch was one again the top finisher in the Tom McCoy Family Fun Run on Wednesday.
Reisch covered the 3.1-mile course in 16:47. He has finished first in eight of nine races this season.
He was followed by Dave Goodrick (18:05) and Jeff Walker (18:24).
Shara Bousquet was the top female finisher in 20:53. She was followed by Lucy Walker (22:41) and Sofia Cillino (22:51).
In the 1/3-mile children's race, Nico Capalbo was the first boy across the line in 1:57. Luke West was second (2:06) and Ty Contino third (2:14).
Stella Capalbo was first in the girls race in 1:58. She was won eight of nine races. She was followed by Ainsley Urbowicz (2:29) and Mercy Phillips (2:34).
The event had 76 finishers.
The fun run is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club and takes place each Wednesday at 6 p.m. Runners must check in on Collins Avenue before the race.
— Keith Kimberlin
