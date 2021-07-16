WESTERLY — Sebastian Reisch finished first in the weekly Tom McCoy Family Fun Run Wednesday night.
Reisch, who has finished first in six of the seven fun runs this seaseon, completed the 3.1-mile course in 16:18.
Matthew Walker was second (17:12) and Nick Alge third (18:34).
Shara Bousquet was the first female runner with a time of 20:53. Bousquet has been the top finisher five times.
She was followed by Grace Heitkamp (21:14) and Nicole LeBlanc (21:57).
Nico Capalbo was first in the ⅓-mile kids race in 1:55. The next boys across the line were Tyler Cormier (2:08) and Grady Friend (2:12).
Stella Capalbo was the first girl finisher in 2:00. Ainsley Urbowicz was second (2:17) and Maeve Friend was third (2:25).
The event had 101 finishers.
The fun run is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club and takes place each Wednesday at 6 p.m. Runners must check in on Collins Avenue before the race.
— Keith Kimberlin
