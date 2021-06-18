WESTERLY — Andrew McCann established a course record in the Tom McCoy Family Fun Run on Wednesday night.
McCann completed the 3.1-mile course in 15:45. Matthew Walker held the previous record of 16:07, a time in ran in 2018.
Walker was second in 18:02 and Nick Alge was third (18:27).
Cali West was the first female finisher in 22:35. She was followed by Natalia Ryan (23:44) and Heather Alge (23:53).
Stella Capalbo and Nico Capalbo ran identical times of 2:03 in the 1/3-mile kids run. Luke West was the second boy (2:09) followed by Nathan Urbowica (2:27).
Ainsley Urbowicz was the second girl (2:19) and Sage Caraher was third (2:21).
The event had 72 finishers.
The event is sponsored by the Westerly Track & Athletic Club and takes place each Wednesday at 6 p.m. Runners must check in on Collins Avenue before the race.
— Keith Kimberlin
