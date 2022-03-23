Emptying out the Providence College Friar basketball notebook as the Windy City and 94 feet of opportunity await against a blue-blood program …
• From the opening tip until the final buzzer, the 3-point shooting of the Friars set the tone in last Saturday’s rout of Richmond.
Noah Horchler was at the forefront of a barrage in which 12 treys were drilled on 22 attempts. He was a catch-and-shoot maestro (4 of 6 from deep) while delivering a flair that was straight out of the playbook when it comes to finding harmony from beyond the arc.
Speaking after Tuesday’s practice, Horchler noted that being teammates with guard A.J. Reeves over the past three seasons has resulted in a change to his shooting approach.
“A.J. has been one of the best shooters on the team since the moment I got here. Watching his preparation in how he takes jump shots has definitely helped me,” Horchler said. “He’s an off-the-screen guy. I wasn’t doing that when I first came in. Watching how he moves on the court and the positioning in which he takes his shots has definitely helped me out.”
As for whether the Friars can replicate their blistering performance at the Spiders’ expense come Friday night when Kansas serves as the opponent for the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament … let’s just say the door has been left ajar after Creighton punctured enough holes to swish 12 3-pointers during the Jayhawks’ Round of 32 win over a fellow Big East member.
“I think we do a good job in finding out as much information as we can,” PC coach Ed Cooley said in response to a question pertaining to reaching out to Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, a good friend.
After all, if the Bluejays were able to find harmony against Kansas, wouldn’t that information be best passed down to a fellow Big East team that’s still representing the conference on the March Madness stage?
“Of course, coaches share. They’re cheering for their conference as they should, but we’ll get as much information as people are willing to give out,” Cooley said. “You have to trust your own eyes as well. With technology today, you can get every shot they took and every three they’ve made. That’s where our support staff does a really good job.”
By the way, Horchler ranks second on the Friars in 3-point accuracy (41%) while Reeves checks in at No. 3 (38.3%). The team’s top shot maker from deep spoke about the importance of making sure both players are in sync to combat a Kansas squad that isn’t lacking in guard/wing options.
“At this level and on this stage, everyone has to step up for us to win,” said Jared Bynum, who's shooting 41.7% from three.
• Imagine opening up your social media accounts after punching one’s ticket to the Sweet 16 and discovering the opportunity to promote a product or two. That was the case last Saturday with Horchler, who confirmed he heard from Manscaped, a product that specializes in male grooming.
“That was pretty cool that they hit me up,” Horchler said of one of the perks of still playing this deep into March in conjunction with the NCAA-sanctioned Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.
Horchler also pointed out that Barstool Sports reached out about possibly printing T-shirts with “Torchler” on them. The nickname was brought to Horchler’s attention by a media member during last Saturday’s postgame news conference in Buffalo.
“There’s something in the works there so we’ll see,” Horchler said.
Any offers from hair product companies for the Friar with the golden locks?
“Nothing yet,” said Horchler, “but if they want to hit me up, I’m here.”
• Capacity for the United Center is listed at 20,917 for basketball games. In terms of ticket requests, Bynum noted that squaring away the needs for his inner circle were firmed up in advance of Providence flying out on Wednesday.
“I’ve got a lot of people coming to Chicago,” said Bynum, confirming that parents Milton and Andria will be present as well his grandparents. “I got that all out of the way. Now it’s about focusing on preparing for the game and not on who’s going to be there.”
