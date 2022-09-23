NEW LONDON — For most football teams, it's a detriment when a top running back limps off the field with an injury.
When New London hosted Stonington High on Friday night, the Whalers had the Bears right where they wanted them when their first-string back and their second-stringer left the game.
Three Whaler backs, the next one seemingly quicker than the last, led a near 400-yard rushing attack as New London dented the win column with a 34-14 ECC out-of-division victory over Stonington.
Starter Johnny Burns III scored the first touchdown and gained 53 yards before leaving with an ankle twist late in the first quarter. Backup Marvelt Fleurjenune took over and finished with 20 carries for 125 yards before he was dinged up, only to see speedy sophomore Chris Jones bolt for 126 yards and three touchdowns.
"New London had a good change of pace with their backs," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said. "We knew they were going to run the ball. It is concerning, we still couldn't stop them? The kids are competing and giving great effort, but we have a lot of players seeing their first action and playing new positions because of injuries and illnesses."
New London (1-2) got well quickly after getting blown out in its first two games, including a 48-7 loss to Fitch last week. Jones and a young offensive line showed that the Whalers may return to their powerful ways in the future, if not sooner, as Stonington (0-3) discovered.
"It was a bit of next-man-up," New London coach Johnny Burns said. "Burns is a stabilizer and moves the sticks. Marvelt is a combination of quickness and power, and Chris turns on the jets."
Stonington continued its pattern of hanging tough in the first half, trailing just 14-7, only to get run over in the second half. The Bears' undersized defensive line and quick but light linebackers could not contain opposing offenses for the third straight game.
The Bears led late in the first quarter, 7-6, on a 5-yard TD run by Will French (18 carries for 102 yards) and Ethan Mahoney's PAT. They had a chance to tighten the score late in the first half after Ben Massengale blocked a punt at the Whaler 27. But a fourth-down pass inside the 5-yard line fell incomplete in the waning seconds of the second quarter.
The second half wasn't close as Jones scored on runs of 6, 5 and 25 yards to give the Whalers a 34-7 lead.
In the fourth quarter, New London inexplicably went for it on a fourth and short at its 11 and was stopped. One play later, Jayden Carter (13 of 27, 120 yards) passed 11 yards to Cole Phelan for Stonington's second touchdown — this one with the game clearly decided.
Stonington looks to hit the win column next Friday at 6 at Montville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.