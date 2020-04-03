WESTERLY — Westerly High's Derek Mason has never lacked for desire.
As a sophomore, he stood 5-foot-7 and weighed 160 pounds. Those numbers would usually translate to a wide receiver or defensive back. And he might have even been a bit undersized at those positions.
Where did Mason play? Linebacker. That doesn't happen without a whole lot of drive.
"I definitely wasn't the biggest kid. But coach [Duane] Maranda said whoever earns the spot, gets the spot. If I'm not the biggest kid then I knew I needed to be the smartest," Mason said. "So I knew the playbook and I put in the work."
From there, Mason got bigger and stronger while still excelling at linebacker for the next two seasons. Now, he's 5-10 and 180.
"The way I could hold my own was to be able to take the hit and I would be able to take them down," Mason said. "I was constantly in the weight room. After my sophomore year I had a broken leg, but I still went to the weight room and worked on my upper body."
This season he led the team in tackles with 66 and made all of the defensive calls. He played a good part of the season with a broken hand.
Mason earned Division II-B first-team honors for his efforts.
But he's not done. Next season, Mason will be taking his football talents to Division III Springfield College.
Springfield plays in the New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference against teams like Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Coast Guard.
"I went for an official visit, stayed overnight and saw the team work out," Mason said. "They called it a brotherhood. They told me I would be part of a small-knit community. In Westerly, it's a small-knit community. It was the perfect image of what I wanted. It felt like a good fit."
Mason will be part of the Reserve Officer Training Corps.
"Springfield has a lot of good internships. Long term, I'm going to college for four years and then serve for four years. I'm going to make the best of it. I've never been the guy that just wants to be there, I want to contribute," Mason said.
Mason said his father and grandfather, both named Ken, have helped him believe he could excel at the next level. Mason also has been inspired by his great-grandfather, Don Panciera, the only Westerly native to play in the NFL.
Panciera played for La Salle in high school in the mid-1940s. In college, he played for Boston College and the University of San Francisco before being drafted into the NFL by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mason expects he will end up at linebacker in college. He is part of a team video chat once a week and a position chat three times a week.
"Freshman year, I just want to try to get a spot somewhere. Maybe I could make some plays on kickoff and get noticed, whatever it takes," Mason said.
Mason has learned some things during his time at Westerly.
"I think I've realized how important the friendships are," Mason said. "The pep rally, Turkey Day, being on the field that's the real connection with Westerly. I've learned that not only are you going to win, you are going to take something with you the rest of your life. Nothing is given, you have to put in the work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.