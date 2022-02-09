WESTERLY — When the high school football season started last September, Luke Marley's expectations for playing the sport at the next level were nonexistent.
In the spring season of 2021, Marley had caught only a handful of passes. He was expecting a much better fall, but college football was not on his radar.
Here's how many colleges were talking to him about it:
Zero.
"I think lacrosse was more of a possibility," Marley said.
Now, Marley will continue his football career at Bryant University, which competes at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Marley announced his commitment to the school on Twitter last week.
It was quite a leap for Marley driven by a big season. The wide receiver caught 38 passes for 806 yards, averaging 21.2 yards per reception.
He averaged 47.8 yards on his eight touchdown catches and earned second-team All-State recognition from the Providence Journal.
Marley stands 6-foot-4, weighs 190 pounds and runs the 40 in a 4.52 — all numbers that work in his favor.
And he has good hands. Unlike many high school receivers who trap the ball against their body, Marley catches it with his hands, even the lengthy passes downfield.
Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said Marley also has the ability to track the ball in the air and make the necessary adjustments to come up with the catch.
"I think I have a good way of eluding players and my agility is pretty good," Marley said. "My hands have improved significantly through the years. It all started in peewee football. They had a play where I ran across the field and they threw me the ball. I have been practicing ever since."
Marley also benefited from playing in Dunbar's offense, which strikes a balance between passing and running.
"It all starts with our offensive line. They had great blocks every single time, and my quarterback, Lance Williams, throws a perfect ball," Marley said. "And coach Dunbar had faith in me. Playing in our offense was a great benefit.
"That feeling of the ball being in the air and me catching it, there is nothing like it. Lance has the best arm of any kid in the state."
Marley said he was first approached by UMass-Dartmouth, where former Westerly lineman Ryan McCormack is the recruiting coordinator, about midway through his senior season.
"Then I was sitting in class and my guidance counselor called me down to the office and someone from Bryant was there to talk with me," Marley said. "I ran down there. They found me through coach Dunbar."
Bryant was 7-4 in the Northeast Conference last season, good for third place. The league champion is an automatic qualifier for the FCS playoffs.
The Bulldogs, no change for Marley there, like to throw the ball. Freshman quarterback Zevi Eckhaus was first-team All-NEC after passing for 2,392 yards and 21 TDs with just three interceptions last season.
He was freshman of the year in the NEC after Bryant led the league in scoring and total offense.
The NEC includes Sacred Heart, Duquesne, Saint Francis, Central Connecticut, Merrimack, LIU and Wagner.
Marley hopes to be a deep-ball threat for Bryant. He plans to major in criminal justice/social work and be an FBI agent one day.
Marley said he learned a few lessons at Westerly High.
"I've learned to never give up and don't let the negativity bring you down," he said. "I want to thank all the boys I've been playing with since I was 10 — Jack Morrone, Marcus Haik, Joe Gervasini and Drew Mason — and all my football coaches."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.