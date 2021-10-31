WESTERLY — Westerly High will travel to Barrington for the quarterfinal round of the Division II football playoffs on Friday.
The game will kick off at 6 p.m.
Westerly is the No. 3 seed from Division II-B. Barrington is the No. 2 seed from Division II-A. Westerly defeated the Eagles, 28-0, in a home game in Oct. 22.
The winner will face the winner of Moses Brown and St. Raphael Academy in the semifinals.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.