WESTERLY — Westerly High will open its football season on Saturday after all.
The Bulldogs will travel to Providence to take on Moses Brown on 1 p.m. Westerly was scheduled to play at Middletown on Saturday, but that game was canceled as the Islanders are dealing with COVID-19 issues.
Westerly's first game of the season was scheduled for March 27 at Pilgrim, but it was canceled due to positive virus tests for the Bulldogs.
Westerly returned to the practice field on Wednesday for the first time since March 19. Westerly High is on distance learning the week after a number of positive tests in the school community.
Moses Brown opened the season with a 27-8 victory against Lincoln on March 26.
— Keith Kimberlin
