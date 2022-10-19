Westerly High moved up four spots, while Chariho stayed in its same position in the latest Rhode Island sports media football poll.
Westerly, which beat Cranston East, 42-6, in its last game, moved to No. 11 in the poll.
Chariho, which handed Lincoln its first loss of the season, 7-6, last week, is No. 17. Lincoln is still ranked a spot above the Chargers at No. 16 despite the loss.
Bishop Hendricken, which beat No. 2 La Salle, 10-9, received all 10 first-place votes to remain No. 1. North Kingstown is No. 3; Central follows at No. 4.
— Keith Kimberlin
