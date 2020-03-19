WESTERLY — All Westerly High's Rocco Cillino wanted was a chance to play at the next level.
He'll get exactly that.
Cillino will join the University of Rhode Island football team this fall as a preferred walk-on. A preferred walk-on is guaranteed a spot on the team, but does not receive any scholarship money.
"I love football. It's something I really enjoy doing. I was looking for an opportunity in college. I was planning on going to URI anyhow and walking on, so this is better," Cillino said.
Cillino made the decision to attend URI before making the one about football.
"I had a few schools from D-II and D-III reach out to me for football. And those schools got a lot of consideration, but I wanted to go to URI because of the academics and because it's close to home," Cillino said.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Cillino was a first-team All-State selection by the Providence Journal last fall after rushing for 1,626 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who went 8-3. As a defensive back, he finished with six interceptions. He also returned a punt for a touchdown and threw four touchdown passes.
He was the Thanksgiving Day MVP in Westerly's 28-7 win over Stonington, rushing for 202 yards and three TDs on 31 carries and intercepting a pass.
Cillino said after the season ended he was put in contact with URI recruiting coordinator Mike Flanagan. Flanagan talked with former Westerly coach Duane Maranda and watched video from the season.
"After national signing day is when they determine who they want to offer preferred walk-on spots," Cillino said. "Coach Flanagan came into contact with me after that."
Cillino said he remains uncertain how he will fit into URI's plans.
"They said I could play on either side of the ball and they asked me which side I would prefer. If I had to pick, I would pick running back," Cillino said. "But I know there is probably a better opportunity for me at safety.
"I don’t expect to play a lot. I'm just hoping I can get some playing time on kickoff or punt returns. They had a lot of PWOs (preferred walk-ons) get playing time last year as a result of injuries."
Cillino said preferred walk-ons can also earn scholarships after proving themselves.
Cillino has been accepted into the college of business, where he will be an undeclared major in the fall.
"Once you get there, they have a program for all business majors where you explore a wide range of businesses. Then you declare a major," Cillino said.
Cillino has been following a workout program provided by URI. But now he has been hampered by the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to the closing of local gyms.
"I can make adjustments at home," Cillino said. "I live near a field where I can run."
Cillino said he's unsure when he'll begin practicing with the Rams.
"There is a preseason camp that starts the first few days of August. I'm not sure if I'm going to that, only a certain number can go," he said.
