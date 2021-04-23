BARRINGTON — Westerly High must be able to control the point of attack and run the football to win games this season.
When their running game fails, the Bulldogs are in trouble. And it failed Friday night in a Division II-B contest against Barrington.
The undefeated Eagles controlled the line of scrimmage and rolled past the Bulldogs, 35-7, in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Westerly, the No. 2 seed from II-B, will travel to St. Raphael, the No. 1 seed from II-A, for a semifinal playoff game likely on Friday. Barrington will host Tolman in the other semifinal.
Westerly managed just 36 yards through three quarters. The Bulldogs did not cross midfield until the final play of the third quarter and only had two first downs to that point.
"They had a really good defensive line and they were getting a really strong push," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "They were also blitzing the 'backers. We are a team that in order to have success we have to be able to run the football.
"I think that opens up our offense. And when they shut down the run it kind of limited what we were able to do. They dominated the line of scrimmage."
And to make matters worse, Westerly (2-1, 2-1 Division II-B) had no answer for Barrington senior quarterback Brigham Dunphy.
Dunphy scored on runs of 10 and 6 yards and had touchdown passes of 29 and 47 yards. He also had several big punt returns.
Dunphy's first touchdown run capped a 75-yard, eight-play drive.
On the play, Dunphy rolled to the right side of the field. Finding no receivers open, he ran all the way back to the left side and outran the Westerly defense to the goal line for the touchdown with 2:22 left in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Eagles (5-0, 5-0 II-B) got excellent field position at the Westerly 33-yard line after a brisk wind caused a 14-yard Bulldogs punt.
Eight players later, the Eagles were the end zone again.
Dunphy dropped back to pass, but could not find an open receiver. He pulled the ball down, ran to his right and used his speed to run 6 yards for the score with 8:37 left in the quarter to make it 14-0.
Dunphy was not done.
On the Eagles' final possession of the first half, he found Mark Bernardo for a 29-yard scoring play.
Duphy once again went back to pass then rolled to his right. Westerly's defense, which had been burned by his running on the two previous scores, closed quickly. Dunphy then completed a pass of about 7 yards to Bernardo, who ran down the sideline for the touchdown with 55.7 seconds left in the half to make it 21-0.
In the third quarter, Dunphy returned a punt 26 yards after Westerly's first possession stalled. The return put the ball at the Barrington 44.
Five players later, Dunphy faked a handoff to a running back on a read option, took a step back and hit Matt Daft in stride on the left side of the field for a 47-yard scoring play to make it 28-0 with 9:00 left in the quarter.
"He was the best athlete on the field in every phase of the game," Dunbar said. "He was good on offense, he was good on special teams and he made a lot of things happen. When our guys were in position, he extended plays and always kept his eyes looking down field. He's a playmaker and that's what he did tonight."
Westerly scored its only touchdown on an 4-yard run by Aaron Perez with 3:42 left in the game to make it 35-7.
Defensive tackle Connor Martin had a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs.
Dunbar will return to his alma mater for next week's postseason game. He was an All-Stater at St. Ray's.
"This is my first time going against my alma mater," Dunbar said. "It should be interesting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.