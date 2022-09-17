PORTSMOUTH — Westerly High received a healthy dose of its own medicine in Friday night's Division II-B game against Portsmouth.
The Patriots used a dominating, punishing performance by Neal Tullson to down the Bulldogs, 26-10. Portsmouth (1-1, 1-0 Division II-B) controlled both sides of the line of scrimmage for most of the contest.
Westerly has used the same formula for success the past few seasons, but it didn't happen against Portsmouth.
Tullson finished with 200 yards on 23 carries, scoring on touchdown runs of 25, 39 and 31 yards. Westerly had no answer for him.
"They beat us up in the trenches, they had some big strong kids on the inside and some big strong running backs," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "They were able to run the ball and they were able to stop the run. They made it tough on us for sure."
Westerly (1-1, 0-1) led 10-6 at the half, but the game turned in the second half when Tullson scored all three of his touchdowns on consecutive possessions.
Tullson, who normally plays running back for the Patriots, was moved to quarterback to replace injured starter Luke Brennan.
His first touchdown run came with 3:47 left in the third quarter. He faked a dive and ran off right tackle 25 yards for a score.
On Portsmouth's next possession, the Patriots moved 70 yards in eight plays, capped by a 39-yard run by Tullson with 10:07 left in the game to make it 20-10.
His third TD came with 6:14 remaining, a 31-yard run on third and 21. Tullson started around left end, cut to the middle of the field, broke a few tackles and ended up crossing the goal line near the right side of the field.
"This kid is a big, strong kid. You put a kid like that at quarterback and he is going to cause some problems," Dunbar said.
Several times Westerly tacklers appeared to be reaching instead of tackling or trying to pull the ball loose before bringing down Tullson.
"That's not what we coach and that's not what we teach," Dunbar said. "I think it happened because, after a while, when you've been trying to tackle a guy and he's hitting you and you feel it, some guys probably think twice about going up and tackling some of their ball carriers.
"The first half I thought we tackled well, but they just wore us down."
Westerly did not help itself any by managing just one first down and 21 yards in the third quarter. Trailing by two scores, the Bulldogs were forced to pass more in the fourth quarter, generating just 29 yards.
Westerly's Zack Tuck was limited to just 54 yards in 16 carries. It was the first time in the last 10 games he has not exceeded 100 yards.
"They stopped our run tonight and that made it tough for our offense to get going," Dunbar said.
Westerly scored on its first possession of the game, a 36-yard field goal by Drew Pietraszka. But Portsmouth's Carson Coheeeny returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown to make it 6-3 with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.
It was the second game this season the Bulldogs have allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Dunbar said the Bulldogs have a limited number of players, and substitutes are often used on kickoff coverage to rest starters. He said the Bulldogs may have to squib or pooch kickoffs moving forward. They squibbed kickoffs for the remainder of the game.
Quarterback Lance Williams scored Westerly's lone touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 6:36 left in the first half. Williams set up the score when he broke loose for a 22-yard run on fourth and 6.
Westerly stopped two promising Portsmouth drives in the first half. Linebacker Griffin Aldrich caused a fumble that Eric Fusaro recovered at the Bulldogs 24-yard line with 3:36 left.
Defensive linemen Zack Morin had a sack for a 14-yard loss in the final minute of the half. Trey Rekstis made his second interception of the season in the end zone on the final play of the half.
Westerly's Ben Gorman, who starts at linebacker and is the team's top receiving threat, did not make the trip to Portsmouth due to illness. He missed two days of practice late in the week. Dunbar expects him to return for Friday's home game against Barrington at 7 p.m.
