STONINGTON — Being a four-year starter in high school football is certainly not unheard of, particularly at the skill positions.
But for a lineman, it's rare. It's difficult for a 14- or 15-year-old freshman to physically match up with those who are more mature — and stronger — by up to three years.
But on Thursday, Westerly High senior Zach Morin finished his career as a four-year starter at center for the Bulldogs. He played in 33 of 34 games after becoming a starter in the third game of his freshman season.
Morin didn't try to hide his emotions as he talked about the last time he will likely wear a pair of shoulder pads. It would have been a futile effort anyhow.
"I want to thank my parents [Sheila and Michael]. They have given me all my motivation and everything," a tearful Morin said after Westerly's 55-0 win over Stonington High in the schools' annual Thanksgiving Day game. "Every time I step on the field I look at them. Everything I have accomplished is due to them in the end."
Morin has been a fixture at center for the Bulldogs, and he has also played on the defensive side of the ball. He said there were some tough days, especially early in his career.
And when your craft is in the offensive line, there is nowhere to hide. Your opponent is often just inches away from you.
"I got manhandled a couple of times," Morin said with a laugh between the tears and sobs.
Quarterback Lance Williams said Morin is the first one in the weight room and the last one to leave.
"Nobody puts in more work than that kid. He's a leader to me, though on the field, it might seem the other way," Williams said. "He impressed me day in and day out. I love that kid."
The 6-0, 200-pound Morin said he tried to take care of himself and work hard each offseason.
"I just tried to give everything to this organization that they have given to me," Morin said. "I think today might be my last day putting pads on. I started when I was 5. This game has given me everything and it really hurts to see it go."
A big, fat, impressive zero
Williams has put up some big numbers in his last two seasons quarterbacking the Bulldogs.
This season, he passed for 1,036 yards and 10 touchdowns, completing 55.2% of his throws. As a junior, he passed for 1,361 yards and 14 TDs, completing 55.5% of his attempts.
His play stands with anyone who has ever played the position for Westerly.
But it was the one number he did not put up this season that might be the most impressive of them all. He did not throw an interception. Not one.
He threw the ball down the field, he threw it across the middle and he threw when he was running for his life. And numerous times during the season he made huge plays, game-changing plays, season-changing plays.
It was a remarkable year.
"That is amazing," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said.
Dunbar was an All-State quarterback at St. Raphael Academy during his playing days, guiding the Saints to a Division I championship. He knows a little about playing the position.
"I don't remember the last time it's been done," Dunbar said. "Lance is in his third year in the system. He knows we want to take care of the ball and get in favorable situations."
Williams, who was named the WBLQ Sports Open Mic MVP of Thursday's game, said he tries to stay within himself when he plays.
"It's just about playing smart football," he said. "Coach makes some great calls and puts me in great situations to just be smart. You have to know the situation and try not to do too much."
