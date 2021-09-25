STONINGTON — The only thing that could stop Stonington High quarterback Lucian Tedeschi on Friday night was a bathroom break.
Tedeschi missed a play in the second quarter when nature called but returned from the quick trip to the facilities to continue the Bears' dominance of Bacon Academy, 49-0, in an ECC out-of-division game at Palmer Field.
It was the second straight one-sided shutout for the Bears (2-1) after their 60-0 win over Griswold/Wheeler last week, and it came in their home opener in front of 1,000 fans.
Tedeschi wasn't a one-man show, but his 132 rushing yards and two TDs as well as one passing score marked his second straight near-flawless effort in his new position. Directing 109 points in two weeks as the main man at quarterback after starting the season just two weeks ago as a role player (wingback/cornerback) is enough to shock anyone's system.
"I had no idea things would turn out this way," said Tedeschi, who stepped in for injured starter Dorian White in the season opener against Fitch. "But I have no complaints. I'm throwing short passes and letting the receivers run."
Tedeschi has thrown for four TD passes with no interceptions in addition to rushing for three scores. Not bad for a quarterback novice.
"Lucien is getting more comfortable at quarterback and his role is still evolving, but he can handle it," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said. "He's been a good senior taking on a new role."
Tedeschi got plenty of help from his backfield mates, halfback Matt Castigliuolo had 86 yards and a TD, and his offensive line, defense and special teams. All three units answered the call early when Stonington quickly put the rebuilding Bobcats (0-3, outscored 116-0) in a 29-0 hole early in the second quarter.
Stonington end Pat Obrey got a hand on a punt — Stonington has blocked three punts to date — to give the Bears the ball at the Bacon 20. Castigliuolo ran over right guard Trevor Costa for a 1-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead three minutes into the game.
On Bacon's next offensive play, Costa forced a fumble. Linebacker Jack Zuro scooped the ball and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-0.
After the Bears forced Bacon into a three-and-out, Stonington drove 54 yards in six plays, capped by Tedeschi's 22-yard TD pass to Obrey. Castigliuolo ran in the PAT to give Stonington a 22-0 edge with 5:41 left in the first.
"It's the defense's job to get the offense the ball back in good field position," Obrey said. "Lucien is doing a great job running the offense. His passes are a little wobbly but he gets the ball downfield."
Tedeschi's exploits stand out, but perhaps the secret to Stonington's early success is its overall team speed. The Bears have quick skill position players and mobile linemen.
"We play very fast," Massengale said. "We started out from the opening kickoff, playing at a quick pace, getting their offense off the field. We stress playing fast from sideline to sideline."
Up 22-0, Stonington took just three plays to drive 65 yards, with Tedeschi running 18 yards and scoring on a 39-yard run for a 29-0 lead. Bacon drove 70 yards inside the Bears 5, but Stonington lineman Jacob Yackley recovered a Bacon botched center-QB exchange. It was Bacon's only drive into the red zone.
After Stonington linebacker Tim Smith recovered a fumble, Bacon's third lost bobble, Tedeschi scored on a 27-yard keeper with a minute left in the half for a 35-0 edge.
Ben Massengale ran 36 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. Senior newcomer Daesean Bell ran 20-yard for a score on his first carry to make it 49-0.
Stonington finished with 306 rushing yards on 34 carries and 38 yards passing. Bacon rushed for 26 yards on 17 carries and passed for 57.
After the game, the Bears got their first experience hearing the pep band play the Stonington fight song to celebrate a home victory. Stonington's last victory in 2018, when currnet seniors were freshmen, came on the road.
"That was the best part of the night," Obrey said. "There is so much community here with the student fans and the team. I was pumped up to hear that fight song."
The Bears play again at home next Friday, hosting at 6:30 p.m.
