WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High will rely on a slew of talented skill players and some experienced linemen as it seeks a third playoff appearance in the last four seasons.
Chariho finished 6-5 last season, but advanced to the Division III Super Bowl where it lost to Narragansett. The Chargers were 6-3 against D-III opponents, including a pair of losses to Narragansett.
The Chargers will be under the direction of new coach Bill Samiagio, a former longtime assistant coach at Westerly High and West Warwick.
"Our first goal is to get better," he said. "Our second goal is to make the playoffs and then try for the division championship once we make the playoffs. After that, anything can happen. It's not always how you play in the beginning of the season; it's how you finish.
"We want to have the lunch bag mentality. If we do the little things well, then big things don't happen to you that can hurt you. Everyone needs to do their job and do it well."
Chariho returns senior Collin Fitts, who led the team in rushing with 729 yards last season. He averaged 8.0 yards per carry and scored nine rushing touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 295 yards and four TDs. Fitts has good speed and is elusive.
Caleb Maggs, who caught 40 passes for 490 yards and five touchdowns, will join Fitts in the backfield this season.
Fullback Myles Price, who rushed for 522 yards and averaged 8.7 per carry with seven touchdowns, also returns. Lucas Corah could also get some time at running back, as will Dan O'Horo at fullback.
Samiagio said the backs will also get opportunities to catch passes.
"I want to run the wing-T offense, but not the traditional wing T, more of a pro style. We may have two receivers on each side with a lot of motion," Samiagio said. "We will use a lot of play action to open up things for Maggs and Fitts."
Konnor Perrin will step in at quarterback replacing Zoot Boschwitz, who passed for 1,538 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2021.
"He 6-3, 200. I can see him running some option, some sweeps and quarterback trap," Samiagio said. "He's got a nice arm. He's really understanding what we are trying to do. We are working on him calling audibles at the line. We need to do a better job of pass blocking for him."
Max Marshall, Nathan Sparfven and James Azzinaro will play wide receiver. Damien Corah is the tight end.
Isaac Hague, Connor Gardiner and Jared Minick could all see time at center. Norman Stanley and Nathan Winthrop are the guards. Ryan Taylor, Tyler Dugas and Hague will see time at tackle.
Chariho will miss Grayson Snyder at center. Snyder, an All-Division selection last season, is out for the year due to an injury.
Defensively, the Chargers will line up in a four-man front.
The tackles are Stanley, Hague, Taylor and Dugas. Winthrop Damien Corah and Will Steiger are the defensive ends.
O'Horo and Price are the middle linebackers, and Fitts and Marshall will play on the outside.
Lucas Corah, Maggs and Azzinaro will comprise the secondary.
"We want to hold everyone to 15 points or less. And we want to take away their biggest asset," Samiagio said. "We want to make them do things they don't do well.
"I think we have depth in the secondary, and I think we can put some pressure on the quarterback. We have to learn to keep our lanes. We have to do our job. If everyone does their job, and does it well, we will be in good shape."
O'Horo will do the punting and kicking. He made three field goals last season and kicked 23 PATs.
The RIIL realigned its football divisions this season, leaving just four teams in the top league. Other schools that have traditionally played in Division I moved down creating a ripple effect.
Last season's Division II Super Bowl winner, Classical, and D-II playoff team Tolman dropped to D-III this season. Division III has been divided into two divisions, and Chariho will play both of those teams.
Samiagio said the Chargers' schedule will "definitely" be challenging.
"Our seniors have been great. With a new coach and a lot of different things, they have done a great job of adjusting," Samiagio said.
Chariho hosts Westerly on Friday in a nonleague game at 7 p.m. The Chargers travel to Tolman on Sept. 16 for their league opener.
