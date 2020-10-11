WATEFORD — Dorian White caught a 25-yard TD pass from Drew Champagne in the final two minutes as Stonington High rallied for a 22-20 win over Waterford in a 7 vs. 7 touch football game Friday night.
White had an interception after the score to seal the victory for the Bears (3-0).
Stonington trailed 20-0 in the first half.
"The game had a lot of intensity," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said.
Stonington scored in the final minute of the first half on a 12-yard pass from Champagne to Lucas Morrison. Morrison also caught the two-point conversion pass from Champagne to make it 20-8.
"Getting the score at the end of the half was big," Massengale said.
Early in the fourth quarter, Lucian Tedeschi caught a 7-yard scoring pass from Champagne. Justin Holland's two-point conversion made it 20-16.
Tedeschi's score was set up by Patrick Obrey's interception.
Stonington next hosts the Griswold-Wheeler co-op team on Monday at 10 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
