GRISWOLD — Stonington High quarterback Lucien Tedeschi paused and had to think about answering the seemingly mundane question: "What does it feel like to win?"
Friday in an ECC Division III game at Griswold/Wheeler, Stonington recorded its first varsity football victory since October 2018.
"To be honest, it feels special, but I've never experienced this," Tedeschi said. "Nobody on this sideline has. I'm a senior. I didn't play and no other senior played varsity as a freshman in 2018, which is the last time Stonington won a game. So, yes, it's a new feeling, but it feels pretty good."
The Bears (1-1, 1-0 Division III) lost a number of close games during their 14-game losing streak, covering a 1-9 record in 2018, an 0-10 2019 season and the COVID-canceled 2020 season.
Friday's game was not close. Stonington dominated a rebuilding, young and depleted roster-wise Griswold/Wheeler co-op from start to finish to win 60-0.
Tedeschi played a near perfect game at QB, running for a 29-yard touchdown and completing 3 of 4 passes for 160 yards and two TDs of 34 yards to Josiah Blackman and 57 to Josh Mooney.
Matt Castagliuolo ran 52 yards for a score, fullbacks Jack Zuro and Ben Massengale each scored from 1 yard out, Will French had a 1-yard TD run and scored on a 60-yard punt return, and sophomore backup QB Ethan Mahoney capped the scoring with a 37-yard TD run with 3:30 left for the 60th point.
Bears coach A.J. Massengale suddenly found himself in the position of breaking the losing streak and trying to manage the score in the same game. Connecticut's 50-point "Cochran rule," which suspends a coach winning by 50 or more points, was abolished when running clock after a 35-point lead in the third quarter was instituted in 2016.
"I talked to [Griswold coach Gregg Wilcox] about what I'd try to do if the game got to the point where it did," Massengale said. "I've been on the other end. You don't want to do anything to embarrass your opponent, but at the same time we had JVs in for the second half."
Wilcox had no issue with Stonington's dominance.
"A.J. was a complete gentleman," he said. "It's only their second game and they're trying to build something. If it's the ninth game, then maybe you question the late scores. We just need to get more experience and reps."
Tedeschi, who started the season as a wingback and cornerback before starting QB Dorian White was injured in the season opener against Fitch, played well despite his lack of experience under center. He directed an unstoppable Bears offense that accumulated 233 first-half yards en route to a 34-0 halftime lead.
"Lucien is a lot like [former Bear] Liam Wallace at quarterback, which is a credit to both of them," Massengale said. "He's a football player. He practiced at quarterback in preseason because our backups there are young. When I told him he's starting, he asked, "Can I still play defense?' He's an athlete."
Stonington didn't need Tedeschi defensively against the usually tough Wolverines, who have now been outscored 110-8 in two losses. The Bears defense held Griswold to 23 first-half yards, setting up the offense with short fields, including blocking their second punt of the year
Pat Obrey blocked the punt to help set up Will French's short TD to make it 14-0. Brady Mullen's 57-yard reception to the Griswold 4 set up the Bears' first score — Ben Massengale's 1-yard run. Zuro's 1-yard TD capped a 29-yard drive to make it 21-0 with 11:36 left in the second quarter.
Stonington actually had two touchdowns called back because of penalties but ultimately scored on the drives. Blackman, a receiver, saw a TD nullified but scored shortly thereafter, turning a short pass into a 32-yard touchdown. Tedeschi's 29-yard scamper down the left sideline in the last minute of the half gave Stonington a 34-0 margin.
"I like playing quarterback," Tedeschi said. "I can't do the things that Dorian can do dropping back to pass, but I can roll out and make things happen."
Stonington seemingly couldn't help but score against a tired Wolverines squad, which dresses just over 30 players. Griswold will welcome the return of talented back Kyle Kessler of Wheeler, who joined the team late and needs a few more conditioning practices.
Mooney turned Tedeschi's short pass into a 59-yard TD with 8:34 left in the third to make it 41-0 and trigger a running clock. On Stonington's next possession, back Castagliuolo broke tackles for a 52-yard score for a 47-0 lead late in the third quarter.
French's 60-yard punt return and Mahoney's 37-yard TD run completed scoring in the fourth.
The Bears spread the offensive wealth and did not feature a 100-yard back. Castagliuolo had 61 yards on eight carries, and Tedeschi added 61 on six.
Stonington rushed for 200 yards and passed for 150. Griswold was held to less than 50 yards in total offense.
