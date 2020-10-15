STONINGTON — Players on the Stonington High junior varsity football team are quarantining after a member of an opposing team tested positive for COVID-19.
All of the players will remain at home and cannot return to school without the approval of the school nurse, according to a Thursday communication from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Van Riley to parents.
The game with the Stonington JV and the opposing team, which was New London according to their CIAC schedule, was played on Oct. 7.
"Due to the nature of this athletic activity, the determination of "close contact" (within 6 feet, for more than 15 minutes) is not feasible at this time," Riley said in in the email to parents. "Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we directed all members of the Stonington High School JV Football team to quarantine, and remain home from school."
The school district relied upon the Ledge Light Health District for guidance and direction.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.