GROTON — Stonington High football coach A.J. Massengale said he expected Fitch would try to intimidate the Bears in the season opener Friday.
"They were talking a lot in the summer passing league," Massengale said. "We expected them to talk trash and try to push us around today. But our kids stood up and said, 'Let's go.' We expected to win this game and if we played a clean game we would have won, and they would have called it an upset. But we expected to win and should have won. I believe we're a better football team."
In an opening ECC football weekend of blowouts, Stonington at Fitch was hardly that. The Falcons escaped with a 13-7 victory in the penalty-filled, contentious game played before 1,000 fans at Dorr Field.
Stonington, winless the last time it played in 2019, served notice that this season should be different, taking an ECC Division I team deep into the fourth quarter.
"I thought we controlled the ball game but we couldn't put them away," Fitch coach Mark Ellis said. "That's a credit to Stonington and its coaching staff. They have improved a lot from their last season."
Stonington could not get on track offensively and lost starting quarterback Dorian White to a possible collarbone injury when he was tackled on a run in the third quarter.
The Bears trailed 7-0 then but fell behind 13-0 one play after Skyler Nolan recovered an errant pitch and returned it to the Bear 13. One play later, Melakai Maddox, son of former Fitch great Mike Maddux, ran in from 13 yards out for a 13-0 lead with 2:39 left in the third.
Stonington's defense contained Fitch and actually created its own offense when linebacker Jack Zuro blocked a Falcon punt at the Fitch 8 late midway through the final quarter. The Bears seemingly squandered the opportunity when an errant snap sailed over third quarterback Lucien Tedeschi's head for a 15-yard loss, setting up fourth and goal from the 18.
But Tedeschi, who usually plays wing back, made a huge play, scrambling to his left and hitting Brady Mullen in the end zone for a TD. Mullen held onto the ball after taking a hard hit. Josh Mooney's PAT made it 13-7 with 6:36 left.
"Lucien is a talented kid and made a great play," Massengale said.
But Fitch's offense finally came alive, producing five first downs thanks to a key third down pass from Perry and yardage from back Greg Santora (19 carries, 88 yards) to run out the final six minutes.
"To pull together with a sophomore quarterback and run out the clock," Ellis said, "I'm proud of them."
Both teams showed rust of not playing traditional football for several months. The Bears committed three turnovers, including a fumble on Fitch's 24 in the third quarter on their best drive of the game.
Mooney returned the second half kickoff 25 yards to midfield then drew a Fitch pass interference penalty at the Fitch 38. But Stonington fumbled the ball away after a reception at the 27.
Fitch also committed a key fumble when a running back tried to reach the ball over the goal line but fumbled late in the second quarter. Stonington's Pat Obrey recovered, and the Bears ran out the half down 7-0.
Jameson Griffith, Obrey and Will French keyed a spirited Stonington defense that held Fitch to 200 yards in total offense. The Bears couldn't generate much yardage either, failing to crack 100 total yards. Back Matt Castagliuolo was leading rusher with 34 yards on 11 carries. Mullen caught two passes for 23 yards.
Fitch committed seven penalties for 95 yards, including four personal fouls, Stonington had three penalties and one personal foul.
Massengale wasn't about to declare any moral victories, but he was pleased with his team's toughness, hanging in with a Division I team on the road.
"We had a great effort," Massengale said. "I firmly believe if we play a clean game, we'd win."
