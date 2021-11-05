092421 SPT bacon academy at stonington football TM

 Tim Martin

STONINGTON — Stonington High's football game at Windham has been postponed due to COVID-19 tracing issue with the Bears, according to Stonington athletic director Bryan Morrone.

Morrone made the announcement in an email Friday morning. It has not been determined if the game will be rescheduled.

The two teams were scheduled to play at Windham at 6 p.m.

Stonington is 4-3, while the Whippets are 2-4. The Bears are next scheduled to host Plainfield next Friday at 6:30 p.m.

— Keith Kimberlin

