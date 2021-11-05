STONINGTON — Stonington High's football game at Windham on Friday was postponed due to a COVID-19 tracing issue with the Bears, according to Stonington athletic director Bryan Morrone.
Morrone made the announcement in an email Friday morning. The game has been rescheduled for Monday at 3 p.m.
The Bears' Nov. 12 home game with Plainfield, meanwhile, has been moved to Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.
Stonington is 4-3, while the Whippets are 2-4.
— Keith Kimberlin
