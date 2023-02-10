WESTERLY — Westerly High's new football coach, Ron Sposato, has several goals in mind for the program.
"I want to continue that great tradition of Westerly High football. I have a lot of respect for our athletes," the 41-year-old Sposato said. "I want to see Westerly High excel at the highest level in academics and sports. We have a great community that cares about the program, which you don't get everywhere.
"I left the program as a player with a very positive experience, and I want every student-athlete to leave with that same positive experience like I did. And we want to win a state championship. That will be the goal every year."
Sposato said he also wants to help players make it to the collegiate level.
Sposato's appointment was announced on various social media outlets by the school's athletic department on Thursday.
Sposato, a 2000 Westerly graduate, replaces Stanley Dunbar, who resigned last month after three seasons. Dunbar is now the defensive coordinator at Suffield Academy in Suffield, Connecticut.
Sposato, who coached the Westerly baseball team to its first championship in 30 years last spring, is no stranger to the football program.
He has served as an assistant coach since 2005 after playing for the Bulldogs. He was an All-Division running back his senior year and MVP of the 1999 Thanksgiving Day game with Stonington, which ended in a 14-14 tie.
"My father would take me to Westerly games when I was growing up," Sposato said. "My sisters played basketball and soccer and I have aunts and uncles that played for Westerly. I have a great attachment to the school."
Sposato served as the defensive coordinator under Dunbar and was the offensive coordinator for previous coach Duane Maranda.
"I was given complete control by both of them," Sposato said. "I did game planning and practice planning. I was also special teams coordinator in Duane's first year."
He was also an assistant with former coach Chris Wriedt, the last Westerly coach to win a championship, in 2001.
"Coach Wriedt was a great motivator and I learned a lot about discipline from him. He coached football and baseball and it's no coincidence that I coach them, too," Sposato said.
Westerly was primarily a running team from the single wing during Maranda's tenure, but became more balanced under Dubar.
"We are going to look very similar to last year," Sposato said. "From my background as a single-wing coach, we want to have that same attitude on offense. We want to be aggressive in the line, but we will be in spread sets and playing from the shotgun."
Defensively, the Bulldogs will also have a similar look.
"We will keep doing the 4-5-2, but we will be very multiple and be able to put our players in the best position to defend our upcoming opponents and still be able to make adjustments," Sposato said.
Westerly's defense improved dramatically throughout last season as the Bulldogs reached the Division II semifinals before losing to eventually champion St. Raphael Academy, 19-7. Westerly had the lead midway through the fourth quarter in that game.
"Early in the season we were trying to figure out personnel and we played two option teams early, which is the worst time to play those teams," Sposato said. "We were able to identify our mistakes and how we could improve."
Sposato said many of the assistant coaches that were with the program last season will return next fall. He also said Mike Intrieri, a former All-State lineman with the Bulldogs, will join the program.
Sposato is a graduate of Framingham State and also holds a master's degree in education. He works as a substitute teacher at the high school and is director of Freedom Sports, at which he runs tournaments and leagues for adult softball in southern Rhode Island.
