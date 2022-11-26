STONINGTON — A new award honoring the late Chris DiPaola, the founder of Westerly radio station WBLQ, was handed out during Thursday's game between Westerly High and Stonington High.
Stonington's Jack Scahill and Westerly's Mitch McLeod were the first recipients of the WBLQ Chris DiPaolo Service Award. The award honors DiPaolo, who passed away in October. In addition to founding the radio station, DiPaolo was was involved in many community organizations.
Westerly's Zach Morin and Stonington's Ben Massengale received the Washington Trust Company Leadership Awards.
McLeod was also the recipient of the Carl Myllymaki Award, which was first presented in 1968. It is given to the top Westerly senior lineman and honors Myllymaki, a former Westerly player, who was killed in the Vietnam War.
The Stonington Police Department, which has been honoring players in the game since 1958, named Will French as Stonington's top offensive player and Quinn Felderman as the top defensive player.
Williams received the offensive award for Westerly and Drew Bozek received the defensive award.
Westerly will also retain ownership of the Geoffrey L. Moore Memorial Trophy, which was first awarded in 1950.
Record books
When Westerly senior John Sullivan returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, it was a significant moment.
Sullivan now has the longest kickoff return for a Westerly player in the long rivalry between the two schools.
Jacee Hamelin held the previous record of 81 yards in 2013. Sullivan, Hamelin and Denie Marie, who had an 80-yard return in the Armistice Day game in 1959, are the only Westerly players to return a kickoff for a TD against Stonington.
Stonington's Matt Mitchell holds the record for longest touchdown return with a 95-yarder in 2012.
Sullivan, who was primarily a junior varsity player last season, was one of many first-time varsity upperclassmen who made big contributions for Westerly this season.
"I worked my tail off in the offseason," Sullivan said. "I want to thank my coaches for pushing me to be the best I can be, specifically coach Dunbar. I want to thank him for everything he did."
Running time
Thursday's game was played with running time in the second half, which is a CIAC rule when the point differential is 35 points or more after halftime. During running time, the clock runs continuously except for a timeout, an injury, a penalty and after a score.
Westerly led 35-0 at the half.
Stonington coach A.J. Massengale asked officials if the second half could be played with conventional timing. Officials told him they did not have that option.
"I feel like it's the last time playing football for these kids," Massengale said. "If the team that is down wants to play football, you should let them at least have the choice.
"I understand the rule, and a lot of teams obviously would not want to do it. I want the kids to play as much football as they can today."
Penalties galore
The two teams were called for 21 penalties totaling 224 yards.
Stonington was called for 12 penalties for 119 yards with four personal fouls, two roughing the passer calls and one unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Westerly was called for nine penalties for 105 yards with three personal fouls and one unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Promising QB
Stonington sophomore quarterback Jayden Carter passed for 1,524 yards this season, completing 49.2% of his passes.
Carter finished with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Westerly did a good job of pressuring Carter, forcing him to make throws quicker than he wanted to or throwing the ball out of bounds. But Carter was also able to elude the Westerly rush most times — he was only sacked once.
Westerly standout defensive end Ben Gorman pressured Carter a number of times, but Carter was able to elude him, something a lot of other quarterbacks have not been able to do this season.
Tuck's numbers
Westerly's Zack Tuck finished the season with 1,108 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
The senior had 61.7% of his team's carries against a much tougher schedule this season. Yet he produced like the workhorse he is.
Tuck rushed for 2,882 yards over the past two seasons, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt with 38 touchdowns.
