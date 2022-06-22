WOOD RIVER JCT. — A former longtime Westerly High football assistant is the new head coach at Chariho High.
Bill Samiagio will take over this fall for Nick Russo, who left after three seasons to join the Worcester State University football program as an assistant coach.
Samiagio, 61, was an assistant coach in Westerly for 36 years, starting in 1980. He was part of a program that produced seven Super Bowl appearances with five victories. He was also an assistant coach at West Warwick for four years.
Jim Murano, Tucker Terranova and Chris Wriedt were the head coaches during Samiagio's tenure in Westerly.
Samiagio's first goal as coach doesn't have a lot to do with the sport.
"We want to teach them life skills. It's not just football," Samiagio said. "We want to teach these young gentlemen to be a part of society that helps out and becomes leaders."
The 61-year-old Samiagio, who is retired, said he wants to still be a part of the sport. He does some on-air work for Westerly radio station WBLQ.
"I enjoy coaching football. I always thought Chariho was a team that could be really good. They have super athletes and their attitudes are unbelievable," he said. "Playing against them, scouting them and even watching from the radio perch, they were a team that never gave up and they always fought to the end. That is what you like to see in a football team."
Last season, Chariho finished 6-5, losing in the Division III Super Bowl to Narragansett. The Chargers will stay in the same division this season, but with realignment, the league appears to be much stronger. Classical, the defending Division II Super Bowl champion, is among the teams that ended up in Division III.
"It's going to be some good football," Samiagio said. "We are going to come prepared and battle every week."
Samiagio, who hopes to see the program return to Division II at some point, expects his teams to be physical.
"I want teams to know they were in a battle. I want them to say, 'Physically, they did a number on us,'" Samiagio said.
Samiagio added that he will not enter preseason practices with a particular offense or defense in mind.
The Chargers lost a number of top performers from last season, but they do return quality running backs Collin Fitts (729 yards rushing, 295 receiving, 13 touchdowns) and Myles Price (522 yards rushing, 149 pass, seven touchdowns). Konnor Perrin is expected to step in at quarterback, replacing three-year starter Zoot Boschwitz.
"I know there are some good athletes coming back," Samiagio said. "I want to see what kind of athletes we have and see what fits best. The No. 1 thing is they have to like each other. You have to build teamwork on and off the field."
Samiagio said he expects to have a coaching staff in place soon. He has already met with the team.
"I'm starting to get to know some of the kids, and hopefully I can draw other kids. I would like to build a nice program," he said. "I've had some great mentors along the way."
Chariho opens the season on Sept. 9, hosting Westerly in a nonleague game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.