WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High football coach Nick Russo has resigned and will be moving to the next level.
After three years with the Chargers, Russo will be a full-time assistant coach working with running backs at Worcester State, a Division III school in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Russo, 25, who lives in Cranston and works for Sherwin-Williams, said it was a difficult decision. Worcester State head coach Adam Peloquin reached out to Russo.
"A mutual friend kind of linked us up," Russo said. "He was impressed with what I had accomplished and where I had been previously. He called me in for an interview and I ended up getting the job.
"I'm a young coach and I wanted the challenge and the opportunity to climb the coaching ranks in the college profession. It was a tough decision."
Russo had been an intern with the Brown University program before coming to Chariho.
During his three seasons at Chariho, Russo compiled an overall record of 14-13 and 10-7 in Division III. Last fall, the Chargers reached the Division III Super Bowl where they lost to Narragansett.
"I would like to think we have put together a solid foundation and sort of turned things around," Russo said. "I have countless memories of the relationships that I was able to build with players. Being in the state championship this past year obviously stands out.
"Even going back to the first year when we played Central Falls at home and clinched a playoff game, the first playoffs in eight years [was memorable]."
Russo said being a high school coach is a multi-faceted job.
"You want to win, obviously," Russo said. "But a high school coach has a greater job to serve the community. You have to be a role model, too. You have to instill values and show the effort we have to put in daily. It's about being punctual, being present and being accountable. They all translate."
Russo said he learned many things during his time at Chariho.
"I think the biggest thing I got out out of my three years is that each team is different and each player has a different personality," he said. "You have to adjust your style to the team."
What advice would he give to his successor?
"I would probably tell them to enjoy each day," Russo said. "Coaching is not a right; it's a privilege. It's a privilege for you to serve the community and have that close relationship with players. You are taking on a big responsibility. Take it day by day and don't let any moment get too big."
Russo said he will miss the day-to-day interaction with his players.
"I just want to thank the players and parents I have dealt with over the past three-plus years. They were fantastic," Russo said. "I think we have built a great foundation for whoever is taking over — a culture the school and team can be proud of. None of it would have been possible without the support of parents and players. They do all the work."
Chariho athletic director Mike Shiels said he hopes to have a new coach hired by late April, early May.
