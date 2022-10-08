ROCKY HILL, Conn. — Stonington High could not overcome a lackluster first-half performance and fell to Rocky Hill, 33-18, in a nonleague football game Friday night.
Rocky Hill (3-2) scored on all four of its possessions in the first half, amassing 245 yards, 224 on the ground in the first two quarters.
The Terriers found huge holes in the Stonington defensive front, averaging 8.8 yards per carry in the first half.
"I will take that on. We didn't have the kids ready to play and Rocky Hill did a great job," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said.
Rocky Hill running back M.J. Torres rushed for 147 yards on 14 carries in the first half, scoring on runs of 1 and 8 yards. He also had a 60-yard run on one drive. Torres only had three carries in the second half and finished with 155 yards for the game.
Frankie Guerrera, who played both quarterback and receiver, rushed for 86 yards on 13 carries in the first half. He scored on a 3-yard run on the last play of the first half to make it 26-6 at the half.
Guerrera had just three carries in the second half, but one of them was a 22-yard touchdown run up the middle to make it 33-6 with 11:45 remaining in the game. He finished with 121 yards on 16 carries.
Ben Massengale scored Stonington's first-half touchdown on the team's second possession. He went in from 8 yards out with a nice spin move at the 2-yard line that helped him reach the end zone with 11:10 left in the first half.
"We made some adjustments at the half and challenged the kids at the half," Massengale said. "We told them we have to turn this around and the defense definitely did that in the second half.
"We just added more guys to the box, changed some personnel, put some guys in different techniques. We changed our pass coverage and got a little more aggressive with less guys."
Stonington (1-4) did limit Rocky Hill to just one first down in the third quarter, and Ethan Mahoney had a sack for a 12-yard loss to stop one drive.
But the Bears could not take advantage on the other side, gaining just 11 yards in the quarter.
"It all has to work together," Massengale said. "We struggled to get momentum going."
Stonington did add a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Jayden Carter hit Cole Phelan in stride at the goal line for a 30-yard scoring play with 3:48 remaining in the game.
Jack Scahill scored on a shovel pass from Carter from 5 yards out with less than a minute left to make it 33-18. Carter threw a 40-yard completion to Phelan down the Stonington sideline during the drive.
Stonington played without leading rusher and top returner Will French, who walked with a limp on the sideline. Massengale said he's hopeful French can return from his injury when the Bears host Fitch on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Stonington has a bye next week.
Stonington could use the week off — wide receiver Josiah Blackman was not in uniform due to an injury. Patrick McGugan, a linebacker who played a lot last year as a freshman, has not played this season as he returns from an injury. He hopes to be back against the Falcons.
Rocky Hill and Stonington had a common opponent in Waterford. The Terrriers lost to the Lancers, 41-24, while Stonington fell, 35-13.
"I felt good coming in here tonight," Massengale said. "I felt it was a good matchup. First half, we obviously didn't have the right plan going."
