STONINGTON — A proposed change to the Connecticut football playoffs could have an impact on the Westerly-Stonington Thanksgiving Day game for the 2021 season.
The proposal, which has been endorsed by the Eastern Connecticut Conference, would have championship games played in Connecticut on the Friday or Saturday following Thanksgiving. The semifinals would be played the weekend before Thanksgiving.
"Should we get in that dilemma, there would have to be an adjustment to the date [of the Westerly-Stonington game]," Stonington athletic director Bryan Morrone said. "We would have to play the week after Thanksgiving. But that would have to be approved [by the CIAC] because we would be going beyond the final date for football. That's the last thing I would want to do. If we were ever to move the date, it would not be the same."
Bears coach A.J. Massengale is a big proponent of the tradition.
"Regardless of these changes, I'm going to do everything I have control over to make sure we play that game. It's too special to let it go away," he said.
The proposal, which has the support of four of the five conferences in the Connecticut Football Alliance, still has to be approved by the CIAC Football Committee and the CIAC Board of Control. The alliance, which is proposing the change, represents more than 100 schools.
Morrone expects the proposal will be approved.
"There are only about 10 to 15 schools that are trying to maintain the Thanksgiving games, but many find the Thanksgiving tradition has waned over the years," Morrone said. "This has a lot of momentum. But it's the complete opposite for our communities."
Stonington and Westerly first started playing football in 1911. The first Thanksgiving Day game was played in 1913. The two teams played each other the following Thanksgiving in 1914, but did not play again on Turkey Day until 1922. They have played a game scheduled for Thanksgiving every year since. (A few times the game has been forced to another day due to inclement weather.)
The game is well attended, often attracting crowds in the 3,000-4,000 range.
Currently, the 142 football teams in Connecticut are divided into four divisions with an average of 35 team per classification. Eight teams in each division qualify for the postseason with all the games played after Thanksgiving.
The new proposal would expand the number of teams that qualify to as many as 16 in four divisions, or it would create six divisions with eight teams from each classification qualifying. Only nine regular-season games would be played.
Stonington would likely have qualified five times in the past 10 years with either option in the proposal. The Bears failed to reach the postseason in any of those seasons under the current system.
"I think we would likely have been very successful in some of those years," Morrone said. "The years we didn't make it we lost to schools like New London and NFA. They were just not big schools; they had great teams. With less games and those schools getting games from the Alliance, we don't have to schedule those schools as often."
Massengale understands the reasoning behind the proposal and knows the Bears would have been a big beneficiary in previous seasons.
"Some of the things they are proposing I agree with," he said. "I just don't want them to go away from the Thanksgiving Day games, but I will freely admit I am looking at it through the Stonington-Westerly prism."
Morrone said he has not considered opting out of the playoffs in favor of the Thanksgiving Day game.
"I've never discussed that with the administration or A.J. Being part of the playoffs and playing for a championship is a very high priority. But playing in the Thanksgiving has always been a high priority, too," he said.
Massengale basically dodged the question about foregoing the playoffs.
"I do think in all sports, especially youth sports and interscholastic sports, we put such an emphasis on playoffs and crowning champions that we end up cutting out opportunities for a lot so a few can keep playing," he said. "And I'm all for competition. It's the best thing we can do. But when we prioritize those handful of playoff teams over the hundreds of other teams, I don't think that is what interscholastic sports is about."
The two schools nearly found themselves in a similar situation in 2018 when the Rhode Island Division II finals were originally scheduled for the Sunday before Thanksgiving. The game was later moved to Saturday and Westerly lost in the semifinals, making the matter moot.
