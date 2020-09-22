STONINGTON — Stonington High will participate in "alternative football activities" in a plan announced Monday by the ECC.
The plan has received the approval of the CIAC. The league also announced protocols for spectator attendance.
The changes come a week after the CIAC canceled fall 11 vs. 11 contact football due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rhode Island has moved football to 2021 between the winter and spring seasons.
The ECC plan calls for games of 7 vs. 7 touch football with 25-minute, running-time quarters. A junior varsity game will also be played before the varsity contest.
Linemen will compete in a series of challenge activities, such as tug of war and the one-man sled drive. Stonington's linemen, however, will not participate in the challenge activities, instead playing 7 vs. 7 with their teammates.
"We will be doing skill development throughout the season, but the linemen wanted to play," Stonington High athletic director Bryan Morrone said. "And we wanted them to play."
The rules for 7 vs. 7 include the following:
• No running plays will be allowed, and a one-handed touch will end an offensive play. The quarterback has four seconds, which will be counted by an official, to release the ball.
• Kickoff and punt returns will not take place. Instead, the kick will be spotted where it is caught or where it is controlled.
• Teams will still have four downs to gain 10 yards. All PATs will be kicks that are uncontested.
Stonington will open the season Friday at home against Ledyard. Morrone expects the varsity contest to start at 6:30 to 6:45 p.m. The Bears will also play Montville, New London, Plainfield and Fitch. The season will conclude with a combine for juniors and seniors on Oct. 31.
"We are working on inviting college coaches to our combine, and our league coaches will take our athletes through a series of traditional combine tests such as the 40 yard dash, pro agility test, L drill, broad jump and position specific drills," Ledyard athletic director Jim Buonocore said in the news release. "Every activity we offer this fall will ultimately lead to our football student-athletes having the opportunity to get themselves on film and give them the opportunity to promote themselves to coaches at the next level.”
Morrone also issued a letter to parents Monday outlining Stonington's policies for spectators for all sports.
Stonington fans will not be allowed at any away games. If they try to attend an away game, they will be asked to leave. Stonington will allow only two spectators per athlete for home games, with the exception of football. No more than 100 people will be allowed on site for football, including players, coaches and game personnel.
Stonington athletes must sign in spectators 24 hours before a home game with their coaches. Stonington officials will be checking in spectators at the game. Those not on the list will be asked to leave. Spectators must also wear a mask or face covering and socially distance.
When the contest ends, spectators should leave the facility without interacting with players.
"I am asking families to please respect what SHS and the ECC are trying to do to have the fall season in its entirety," Morrone said in an email. "Unfortunately, if protocols are broken, the league is prepared to go to a strict no-spectators Policy for the sake of the athletes."
All events at Stonington High's Palmer Field and the school's gym will be streamed on the National Federation of High Schools Network live.
Visit https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/ and search for Stonington to subscribe and follow. The fee is $10.99 a month or $69.99 for the year.
