WESTERLY — Westerly High's football team really didn't have a signature win on its mantle heading into Friday night's Division II contest with Barrington.
Now, it does.
Westerly used an opportunistic defense and the running of junior Zack Tuck to shut out the Eagles, 28-0, at Augeri Field, clinching a spot in the D-II playoffs.
Barrington came into the game atop Division II-A with a 4-1 league mark. The Eagles were 5-1 overall.
"Barrington is a good team. When you watch them on film, they are probably the hardest-playing team I've seen," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "They fly around and play with great effort. Our kids bounced back from last week's loss (27-20 to Classical). They played their hearts out today."
Westerly's first three league wins came against teams that are a combined 4-10.
Tuck scored touchdowns on runs of 3, 5 and 55 yards. He finished with 225 yards on 26 carries and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the year. It was his third 200-plus rushing performance of the season. He now has 1,042 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns.
"It was a perfect night. We wanted it and we needed it," Tuck said. "We knew we could beat these guys. They are a hard-nosed football team. But we wanted to set the tone tonight for the rest of the season."
Dunbar said it was the best win of the season for the Bulldogs.
"I think we are getting better. Classical is a good football team and we played them tough and could have won the game," Dunbar said. "The boys just came out tonight, stepped it up and brought it home."
Barrington (5-2, 4-2 II-A) did not help itself any at various points in the game.
On their first drive, the Eagles moved 45 yards to Westerly's 48 only to fumble it away. Westerly linebacker Jimmy Powers recovered the loose ball.
Ten plays later, Westerly quarterback Lance Williams scored untouched on an option play from 4 yards out to make it 7-0 with 3:11 left in the first quarter.
Williams set up the score with a 17-yard completion to Ben Gorman. Williams scrambled to his right and tucked the ball away as if he was running. Before reaching the line of scrimmage, he found Gorman open for the completion that put the ball at the Barrington 4.
The Eagles drove the ball well on their next possession, moving 76 yards to Westerly's 4 with a first down. But a holding penalty pushed them back to the 18 and a field goal attempt on fourth down was short.
Late in the second quarter, Gorman came up with a huge interception for the Bulldogs.
Barrington was pushed back to its 2 after being called for intentional grounding. Westerly freshman defensive lineman Michael Poole was close to a sack at the goal line that forced the intentional grounding penalty.
Gorman, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, came up with his interception two plays later.
"[Defensive back] Marcus Haik made a great play. He tipped the pass up and it was just like the tip drill in practice," said Gorman, who sat out several series in the second half dealing with cramps. "I got it and adrenaline took over and I just headed for the end zone. I was just glad I could help my team.
"We had a great week of practice. Everybody competed at practice."
Gorman returned the interception 21 yards to the Barrington 3. Tuck scored untouched around left end on the first play after the turnover to make it 14-0 at the half.
Westerly (5-2, 4-2 II-B) opened the second half with a seven-play, 54-yard scoring drive capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Tuck. Williams hit wide receiver Luke Marley on a crossing pattern for a 29-yard gain during the drive. Marley received good blocking down field on the play.
Westerly's final TD came on a 55-yard run by Tuck down the Barrington sideline with 2:50 left in the game.
Jack Morrone also intercepted a pass for Westerly in the fourth quarter. Powers and Greg Gorman also had sacks.
Westerly could see Barrington again in the postseason. The Eagles are tied with Mt. Pleasant for first place in II-A. Barrington has Lincoln, and Mt. Pleasant has Rogers left on their league schedules.
If the teams both win those games, Mt. Pleasant would get the top seed from the division since they beat Barrington earlier this season.
Westerly is third in Division II-B and next hosts West Warwick on Friday at 7 p.m. St. Raphael, a 21-14 winner over Mt. Pleasant on Friday, leads II-B at 5-0. Classical is 4-1 with games against Coventry on Saturday and St. Raphael remaining.
Westerly would need to beat West Warwick and have Classical lose both its remaining games to finish second in the division. Otherwise, the Bulldogs will be on the road for the postseason.
