STONINGTON — Stonington High and Waterford feature a history of wildly entertaining football games, highlighted by the Lancers' 55-54 double-overtime win last year.
The latest edition of the rivalry Friday looked headed for another offensive shootout early on.
But a slew of Stonington penalties and key turnovers, combined with clutch plays by Waterford senior quarterback Nate Hynes, turned a one-point Lancer halftime lead into a Waterford 35-13 victory in an ECC out-of-division game at Palmer Field.
It was the second straight contest Stonington (0-2) played evenly in the first half only to go scoreless thereafter. The Bears led 13-0 late in the first quarter and had a chance to go up 19-7 in the second quarter. But a holding call wiped out Jayden Carter's 24-yard touchdown pass to Brady Mullen.
The penalty signaled a Bears downward spiral.
Stonington committed 10 penalties for 110 yards, including a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct call on head coach A.J. Massengale, who went on the field to protest a no-call on what he deemed to be a helmet-to-helmet tackle. The flags and the foul-ups completely turned the game in the favor of Waterford (1-1).
"We started out nicely, then could not get out of our own way," Massengale said. "That includes all of us, from players to coaches. Waterford scored right after our touchdown pass was called back, so that's a two-touchdown swing. Then we throw a tipped interception in the third quarter right after getting the ball deep in their territory. Sometimes a couple of plays changes momentum."
Waterford coach Zeth Nolda credited his defense and the savvy play of Hynes (two TD runs, two TD passes, no turnovers) for the turnaround.
"It's nice to have a senior quarterback," Nolda said. "Nate had experienced a lot of growth on and off the field. He was patient enough to stick with the gameplan in what was a very big game for Week 2. After last year's Waterford-Stonington game, probably the best game I've ever been involved with, nobody wants to go 0-2. We're happy to come out on top."
Stonington scored on its opening possession. Will French, the star of last year's laser show with six touchdowns, accounted for 50 yards on the ground before Carter (15 of 21 passing for 196 yards) hit Jack Scahill on a 3-yard TD pass. Later in the first quarter, Carter threw 25 yards to Cole Phelan (five catches, 94 yards) for a score and a 13-0 lead.
Hynes completed passes of 17 and 26 yards before carrying in from the 2 to cut the gap to 13-7. Stonington threatened to take a two-score lead before Mullen's TD was called back and a fourth-and-3 pass at the 9 was batted down on the same drive.
Waterford took nine plays to drive 90 yards, aided by two Stonington penalties and two runs of 10 and 15 yards and a 12-yard catch by Brady Sutman. The Lancers scored on Hynes' 1-yard run with 22 seconds left in the half. Yankuba Faburay kicked one of his five PATs to give Waterford a 14-13 lead.
Sutman, Waterford's punter, couldn't handle a bad snap and was tackled at Waterford's 20 early in the third quarter. But two plays later, Carter's pass was tipped and Jax Higgins intercepted. Stonington penalties and Waterford key conversions allowed the Lancers to drive 60 yards, ending in Hynes' 17-yard TD pass to C.J. Landry to make it 21-13 with 5:40 left in the third.
Stonington answered with a drive, but Carter was sacked and fumbled to foil a potential scoring march. Early in the fourth, a Stonington drive that was fueled by Carter's 48-yard pass to Mullen was stopped by a Noah Westkott interception at the 15.
A 26-yard run by Sutman led to Hynes' 6-yard TD pass to Brady Wen with 8:35 left to increase the Lancer lead to 28-13. Sutman, a sophomore and son of former Stonington standout Heston Sutman, added a 3-yard scoring run with 3:18 left to make it 35-13. Sutman led Waterford with 81 yards rushing.
Massengale lauded his team's "compete effort" in a difficult week that included a number of illnesses running through the team. French, in particular, was noticeably uncomfortable all game long, retreating to the sideline often to catch his breath.
"Most wouldn't have played if they felt as sick as Will did, but that's the type of competitor he is," Massengale said. "We were not at full strength. On the field, we made a bunch of penalties: Kids playing and making mistakes.
"I lost my composure on my penalty. My point is, I'm trying to make football a safer game. We teach safe tackling. When I see a helmet-to-helmet hit go uncalled when it's a point of emphasis to get that kind of tackle out of football, I'm not going to sit back and let it go. That call and the penalties as a whole had nothing to do with the outcome, but I'm sending the film of the tackle to the league."
Stonington travels to 0-2 New London next Friday for a 6 p.m. start.
