FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Josh Uche is entering his third season with the Patriots. In some respects, the 23-year-old still finds himself surrounded by that rookie aura.
The NFL world that Uche entered upon getting drafted in the second round back in 2020 was complicated due to the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Even last year, the virus was still around and enough of a force to proceed with caution around Gillette Stadium.
It could be decreed that Uche is embarking upon his first “normal” training camp in preparation for the upcoming season since the linebacker’s final season at the University of Michigan. Just to clarify, we’re time traveling back to 2019 when life didn’t seem nearly as complicated.
“I don’t really know what’s normal per say for a NFL season,” Uche said on Wednesday after the Patriots wrapped up the first day of training camp. “Seeing you guys [the media] out here and all the fans, it’s pretty cool. I guess it’s as normal as it can be.”
On the surface, there appears to be a prominent role with the 2022 Patriots that has Uche’s name all over it. The linebacking unit underwent a significant turnover during the offseason, specifically the losses of Kyle Van Noy (to the Los Angeles Chargers) along with a pair of still-free agents in Jamie Collins and Dont’a Hightower.
Opportunity is knocking for Uche, who started off strong last season with three sacks through the first two games before transitioning to a more subservient role, the result of Bill Belichick leaning more on veterans who owned the upper hand when it came to experience.
Now that Pats have moved on from a number of key linebacking pieces from last year’s 10-win team that fell in the wild-card round, the time has come for Uche to demonstrate his true capability.
“I’ve just got to keep my head down and focus on the stuff that’s ahead,” Uche said when asked about the path to regular playing time that appears to be laid out before him. “I’ve got to take it one step at a time, but it’s next man up. Each of us has an opportunity to come in and seize the opportunity. That’s what it comes down to … hard work.”
Within the locker room, expectations are high for Uche to make an impact as a regular contributor.
“I think he’s going to have a breakout year,” offensive tackle Trent Brown said. “He’s ready to go.”
Echoed fellow linebacker Matthew Judon, who sported his trademark red sleeves along with a red hoodie on a day when the temperature was in the mid 80s, “Josh was leading us in sacks at one point in time, so we’ve just got to get him going. I think once he does that, he’s going to be a really good player.”
Whether it’s coming off the edge or playing the pass, Uche knows he needs to be fundamentally sound and stay in his lane as the expectations surrounding him continue to grow.
“Making sure the hands, the footwork, and the technique are right. Those things are the foundation of football,” he said. “I’m just focusing on improving and getting better each year … being the best well-rounded player I can be.”
One area that served as a point of emphasis for Uche during the offseason was addressing mental health following two straight years of navigating the COVID waters.
“Visualize myself more when I’m on and off the field,” he said. “Seeing myself making plays but also reconnecting with my family and strengthening the circle that’s going to carry me a long way.”
The Pats are still closer to the no-shoulder pads/limited-contact mandates that are in place during offseason organized team activities than the rock-‘em, sock-‘em jolt of hitting one another in training camp. Nonetheles,s linebackers such as Uche are being mandated to wear protective Guardian Baps in training camp. Linemen and tight ends are also donning a piece of headwear in an effort to curb injuries to that particular part of the body.
“It looks funny. They look like Q-tips, almost, (but) it is what it is,” said Uche. “I didn’t really notice that much of a difference. It didn’t really bother me.”
