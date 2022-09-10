STONINGTON - The Connecticut Football Alliance certainly didn't do Stonington any favors with its selection of Notre Dame-Fairfield as the Bears' opening-game opponent Friday night
As a Catholic school of choice, Notre Dame can draw from a larger population base than a typical Class S public school such as Stonington. And the Lancers, a traditional state playoff team, have tapped into the Bridgeport talent pool for key players.
The Bears expected a tough opener and they got one. Notre Dame hammered its 245- and 220-pound running backs, wearing out the Bears to turn an evenly-played first half into a 40-14 victory.
ND-Fairfield rushed for 424 yards on 51 carries and was nearly unstoppable all game. Only a Stonington goal-line stand — Ben Massengale registered a tackle inside the 5-yard line on fourth down — and the inspired play of sophomore quarterback Jayden Carter allowed the Bears to take a 14-13 halftime lead.
"My biggest concern was how we'd respond after making a two-hour bus trip here," ND coach John Johnson said. "I was impressed with the quarterback, and Stonington went toe-to-toe with us early. But we made some halftime adjustments and kind of wore them down with our size to finish drives in the second half."
ND-Fairfield scored on five straight second-half possessions, capitalizing on Stonington special-teams' miscues and its bullish backfield of 5-9, 245-pounder Raijon Pettway (19 for 138, 2 TDs) and 5-11, 220-pounder Andtwan Davis (15 for 130, 2 TDs). The option runs of quarterback Bryson Razor (13 for 80, TD) gave the Lancers a triple threat.
Still, Stonington played evenly for a half. Massengale, a linebacker, and junior 230-pound defensive tackle Julian Keena were particularly active defensively.
"I was concerned about how we'd stand up to their physical play coming into the game," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said. "For the most part, we held up pretty well physically, especially early. In the second half we made critical special teams mistakes that set us back. You need to click on all three phases of the game to stay in against a powerful team like that."
Davis ran 30 yards for a TD on ND's first possession. Razor connected with Joey DeJesus for a 29-yard pass on ND's second-possession.
But Stonington answered after each score, riding the arm of Carter, who was making his first start. His 25-yard pass to Cole Phelan put the ball inside the 5, setting up a 5-yard TD swing pass to back Will French. Carter passed 56 yards on Jack Scahill to the 3 where French carried in for the second TD and 14-13 Stonington lead.
Carter was 7 of 8 passing for 105 yards in the first half. He was 3 of 11 for 60 yards and an interception in the second half.
"Jayden played well and showed poise for someone making his first varsity start," Massengale said. "He was on point and executed the game plan, making plays with his arm and feet. His play was encouraging."
Receiving the second-half kickoff, Stonington allowed a squib kickoff to roll down inside the 5. Saddled with poor field position, the Bears turned the ball over when Razor intercepted the ball and returned to the Bear 26. Two plays alter, Pettway ran in from the 2 and Razor added the two-point conversion for a 21-14 lead.
A Stonington penalty on the ensuing kickoff pinned the Bears deep inside the 20. Facing a fourth and long at its 29, Stonington ran a long count, trying to draw ND offsides but then ran a play and was stopped. ND scored in three plays on Razor's 4-yard run for a 27-14 edge with 5:18 left in the third.
That's as close as Stonington came. Pettway and Davis added short TD runs to cap long drives to swell the lead to 40-14. The Lancers' battering running style will be necessary against quality competition in the South-West Conference.
"We play Masuk next week, so we can't wait until the second half to wake up," Johnson said. "We have a very young team with only three seniors starting. We'll go as far as our big backs can take us."
Stonington emerged fairly healthy though French (nine carries for 54 yards, 3 in the second half) took some big hits. Scahill caught two passes for 81 yards. Carter finished with 165 yards through the air.
Now Stonington prepares for the local version of the Lancers, Waterford, in a rematch of last year's 55-54 overtime Waterford win.
Stonington hosts the game on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
