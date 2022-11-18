WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High turned to its offensive line and one of the best players in school history to down Exeter-West Greenwich, 32-23, in the 2012 Thanksgiving game.
Chariho (4-7) rushed for 282 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries. Senior running back Austin McQuaide gained 160 yards on 19 attempts with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Chariho's offensive line of Mitch Buerman, James Costigan, Dylan Gencarella, Brandon Browning and Jesse Parenteau shared the top offensive player of the game award for the Chargers.
"It was good as a senior to go out with a performance like that," said Parenteau, a 6-foot-3, 355-pound tackle. "We played hard, we made a few mistakes, but we fixed them."
McQuaide turned in one of the best seasons for a Chariho running back. He rushed for 1,655 yards with 16 touchdowns. He averaged 7.1 yards per game. It was a single-season record for the Chargers at the time. He also established a school record for rushing yards in a single game with 288 yards in a 40-20 win over Toll Gate.
McQuaide, who was Chariho's MVP for the game, was named first-team All-State as a linebacker by the Providence Journal that season. McQuaide was the first Charger to be named to the All-State team twice — he earned second-team honors as a junior.
He was named the Division II-A back of the year by the Providence Gridiron Club.
"It feels great. I don't want to leave, but to leave on a high note like this is definitely going to help," McQuaide said after the game. "I couldn't be happier.
"I'd never thought I'd be part of another family — you know. I can't even put it into words. It's really hard, but you have to move on. But there is a connection between us that will last forever."
Chariho had won the Division II Super Bowl in 2011, and McQuaide was a key component in that victory. He rushed for 116 yards on 11 carries in a 26-25 victory over Central. His run for a first down in the fourth quarter allowed the Chargers to run out the clock for the victory.
"He was the glue that peopled tended to overlook," Chariho coach Mike Kelly said. "This year he was the guy and he handled that so, so well. A lot of guys don't make that transition and it's a lot to handle."
Chariho led 13-7 at the half on a 32-yard run by Hayden Pryor and a 1-yard run by McQuaide.
Things turned quickly in Chariho's favor in the second half.
McQuaide ran 65 yards up the middle untouched on the first play of the second half for a touchdown. Sal DeSantis kicked the extra point to make it 20-7.
Pryor intercepted his second pass of the game to stop a scoring threat by EWG (4-7) on the Scarlet Knights' next drive.
Later in the quarter, DeSantis scored on a 5-yard run on a well-executed option by quarterback Pryor to make the score 26-7 after three quarters.
But EWG did not go away.
The Scarlet Knights scored on their next possession on a 5-yard run by Dustin VanLuven (21 carries, 154 yards, two TDs). Jacob Hornoff ran in the extra point to make it 26-15 with 9:51 left in the game.
EWG successfully executed an onside kick and drove to the Chariho 20-yard line. But McQuaide stepped in front of an EWG pass and returned the interception 53 yards to the Knights 30.
Four plays later sophomore reserve running back Adam Harvey scored on a 23-yard run to give Chariho a 32-15 lead with 8:21 left.
VanLuven closed the scoring with a 31-yard run against Chariho's reserves.
"We didn't back down," EWG coach Jim Alves said. "We played like we had a chance to win and we played to win. I could not be prouder of my team."
The game was a physical one. EWG lost quarterback Gary Benedetti to a nasty gash on his chin late in the first half. Benedetti had rushed for 61 yards on 10 carries, running the team from the wildcat formation before he had to leave the game.
Chariho's Parenteau was named the top lineman for his team. DeSantis won the special teams award. Pryor took home the award for Chariho's top defensive player.
EWG's Make Laperche was named his team's top lineman. VanLuven won the special teams award. Christian LaBrie won the defensive player award, and Marc Parshaw was named EWG's top offensive player.
— Keith Kimberlin
