WESTERLY — This was not a night for kickers.
With winds gusting into the mid-20 mph range, temperatures in the lows 30s and a spitting rain falling, it was far from ideal conditions Friday night at Augeri Field for any football player, least of all a kicker.
But Westerly senior Chad Mayne delivered one of the biggest plays of the game, booting a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs to a 30-7 Division II-B win over Mt. Hope.
The victory assured the Bulldogs a spot in the Division II postseason.
Westerly was only leading 13-7 when Mayne went to the field for the 37-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.
"Chad's a really good kicker," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "He's out there every day working hard on his kicks. I had confidence in him and that's why I put him in that situation. I've seen him do it before in practice. You have to give a kid a chance in a game to make a play."
Mayne said he tried to make a slight adjustment for the wind, which was blowing right to left across the field.
"I kind of tried to aim it against the wind so the wind could push it in," Mayne said. "I aimed it right because the wind was coming across the field."
The ball did not clear the crossbar by much, but it gave the Bulldogs a 16-7 lead with 9:23 left and put the Huskies two scores behind.
"Honestly, for a second my heart kind of dropped because I thought it was short," Mayne said.
Westerly added a touchdown on its next possession when Luke Marley threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Jack Morrone with 4:48 remaining.
Marley, who plays wide receiver, had run for 22 yards on the previous play. The touchdown also appeared to be another Marley run on an identical play, but he stopped in the backfield and passed to Morrone for the score.
Westerly (2-0, 2-0 Division II-A) added its final touchdown with 20 seconds left on a 17-yard run by quarterback Lance Williams around right end.
The Bulldogs started the drive at the Mount Hope 15-yard line after a high punt snap resulted in a minus-5 yard punt. Williams scored three plays later.
Defensive lineman Mike Garafola had two big sacks for a total loss of 26 yards on consecutive Mt. Hope possessions in the fourth quarter.
Westerly took the lead in the third quarter on a 13-yard run by Aaron Perez with 7:22 left in the period. The drive was set up by a Marley interception that he returned to the Mt. Hope 26.
Perez had a 14-yard run that put the ball at the 3. But a Westerly illegal formation penalty appeared as if it would be costly. Instead, two plays later Perez went in from 13 yards out. He fought through Mt. Hope tacklers near the goal line and reached the ball across for the score.
Perez also scored Westerly's first touchdown on a 3-yard run in the first quarter.
Westerly struggled in the first half, managing just 45 rushing yards.
"We didn't have a push at first, but the O-line turned it right open for me," Perez said. "Open creases, open up the middle, nothing but big green grass.
"Everybody played with heart tonight. If we don't beat Barrington next week, this will be the last game on this field for the seniors."
Coach Dunbar said the Bulldogs made some adjustments at halftime to counter Mt. Hope's defensive front.
"We saw something they were doing with their defensive line," he said. "We figured out a way to counter that a little bit and that was what we tried to exploit in the second half."
Westerly's Marcus Haik also had an interception, in the second quarter.
Mt. Hope dropped to 1-2 with the loss. The Huskies lost to Barrington, 33-20, earlier in the season.
Westerly travels to Barrington on Friday for its final regular-season game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Eagles beat Rogers, 24-0, on Friday and are 4-0 overall and in the league.
