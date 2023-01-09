STONINGTON — The Stonington High football team was well-represented on the ECC Division III All-Star team, which featured by a repeat first-team selection in senior Ben Massengale.
Massengale was one of six players to make ECC Division III first team for the Bears, who posted a 2-8 overall record and 2-2 (third place) in the five-team Division III. The son of coach A.J. Massengale, Ben repeated as a linebacker selection, although he played a different role on the field, moving from outside to inside linebacker. Massengale was the Bears' leading tackler, offering a physical presence for his 5-foot-7, 160-pound frame.
"We moved Ben from playing the overhang/rover spot to being more involved in the box at linebacker," coach Massengale said. "He handled the change well and played sideline to sideline, never shying away from throwing everything he had into making a play."
Massengale added solid play at fullback, gaining 184 yards (6.2 yards a carry) and scoring five touchdowns. He also provided leadership as a captain on and off the field.
"He did a great job of helping guys out with assignments and responsibilities on the field," Massengale said. "He worked his tail off in the weight room, allowing him to play in a physical manner while being pretty banged up at times."
Senior Burt Corley made the ECC Division III first team as an offensive lineman. Corley was the strongest and most physical player on the Bears' undersized and inexperienced interior front.
"Burt also had a strong season at linebacker, which makes his recognition as a lineman all the more impressive," Massengale said. "Burt is new to the line but he took to it right away. He's always had a lineman mentality — linemen are selfless individuals who put others first — which is a total compliment to the type of person he is. Aside from his personal character strengths, he's a leader on and off the field."
Senior Jack Scahill was picked as a Division III first-teamer at defensive back. A cornerback, Scahill was a sure tackler and made several pass breakups. Offensively, he was a reliable receiver, making 27 receptions for 278 yards and three touchdowns.
"Jack was a two-way player we could always count on to be where he needed to be," Massengale said. "He is one of the best route runners we ever had, which greatly aided him as a defensive back, where he was tasked with handling the opponent's main target. He's a bright kid and fantastic role model for our younger guys."
Junior end Cole Phelan was also a dependable receiver who made the D-III first team. At 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, Phelan played tight and split end with equal efficiency, catching 30 passes for 595 yards and six TDs, all team highs.
"Cole is on a short list of best receivers in the conference," Massengale said. "He was a player that jumped out as a problem to opposing coaches who viewed our film."
Phelan was extremely productive in his first year of varsity football.
"To some, he may have come out of nowhere, but we knew he was going to impress during his time playing sub-varsity last year in his first year of tackle football," Massengale said. "He's physical and highly skilled, which is a great combo. The sky is the limit for Cole heading into 2023."
Junior Charlie Worsdale also made the most of his first varsity season. He was selected as a Division III first-teamer at defensive end.
"He worked incredibly hard and transformed himself into an all-conference player," Massengale said. "He just kept improving week to week. His effort on the field helped him dramatically improve, which is a fine indicator of the type of person he is."
Junior Ethan Mahoney was picked as a punter on the Division III first team. Mahoney, who also played linebacker and running back, booted a number of 40-plus-yard kicks and had a knack of kicking away from dangerous returners.
"Ethan is a weapon as a punter," Massengale said. "He was the best punter in the conference without a doubt and flipped the field many times. The best thing about him was his willingness to do anything for the team. Few can contribute in a wide range of ways as Ethan."
Offensive lineman Zach Anderson was named ECC Division III honorable mention. Senior Will McCann made the ECC sportsmanship team. Senior defensive back Noah Christina was picked as Stonington's scholar athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.