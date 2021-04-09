WESTERLY — When Westerly High's Luke Marley gathered in a Rogers punt late in the third quarter, it certainly didn't have biggest play of the night written all over it.
Marley caught the ball at about the 25-yard line and headed for the right sideline. It appeared Rogers was in good position to stop him.
"I was just like running," Marley said. "I had two cramps in my legs."
But Marley turned the corner, just kept running and went down the sideline for a 75-yard punt return touchdown. It turned out to be one of the biggest plays in the football game as the Bulldogs opened the Division II-B season with a 21-6 win over the Vikings on Friday night, giving first-year coach Stanley Dunbar a victory in his debut.
Westerly was only leading 7-6 when Marley broke loose.
"I saw a kid on my right and I juked around him and I was like straightaway gone," Marley said. "I had a great block from my friend Joe [Gervasini]."
The Vikings sideline protested the touchdown strongly, appearing to argue there was an illegal block on the play. And that drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Marley, meanwhile, wasn't done.
With 6:38 remaining in the game, Marley caught a 29-yard scoring pass from sophomore Lance Williams. Marley gathered the ball right at the goal line in the middle of the field.
"I gave a good move on the guy and it was wide open. Lance put it right on me," Marley said.
Williams showed good poise throughout the game. On the touchdown pass, he stood strong in the pocket and could not have thrown a better ball.
Williams also scored Westerly's first touchdown on the opening drive of the game. On a read-option play, he pulled the ball out of the stomach of running back Aaron Perez, reversed field and went down the right sideline for a 19-yard touchdown.
"I think Lance is a really smart football player," Dunbar said of his quarterback. "He has a poise about him, even though he's a younger player. He's never rattled. Lance is very poised and that paid off today. We are a young team. We only had seven seniors out there tonight."
Dunbar said the two touchdowns by Marley were obviously big plays.
"Sometimes your playmakers, they have to make plays," Dunbar said. "And Marley is a playmaker for us. We tried to put him in situations where he can make plays, and that was a great return."
It was the first Westerly game since Nov. 28, 2019 — a 28-7 victory against Stonington on Thanksgiving.
"It feels amazing," Westerly senior two-way lineman Mike Garafola said. "I played on the club team [in Stonington] in the fall, but nothing compares to playing with your boys from Westerly and playing in front of your parents. It's great to play on the home field."
Attendance was limited to two parents or guardians per player and underage siblings. The crowd might have exceeded 100 fans or so.
Marley also had a big defensive play late in the first half, intercepting a Rogers pass at the 5-yard line in the final 30 seconds of the half. The play came as Rogers was facing a fourth and 18.
Jack Morrone also intercepted a pass for the Bulldogs on the Vikings' final possession of the game.
Greg Gorman, Connor Martin, Mitch McLeod and Drew Mason were all involved in sacks.
"Defensively, I thought we really went to the ball. The D-line made a few mistakes on stunts, but we brought it together and penetrated," Garafola said. "Our linebackers and DBs were amazing with two picks. We still have some room to improve."
Chad Mayne kicked three extra points for the Bulldogs.
Rogers (1-2, 1-2) scored its touchdown in the third quarter, blocking a punt and returning it about 20 yards for a score.
Players doused Dunbar with water after his initial win as Westerly coach.
"It definitely feels good," Dunbar said. "We definitely have a lot to learn as a team, myself included, but anytime you get a win it's a good feeling."
The game started at 5:30 p.m. as the lights on two poles at Augeri Field were not working. Portable lights were turned on in the fourth quarter.
Westerly athletic director Jamey Vetelino is hopeful the lights will be repaired in time for Friday's home game against Mt. Hope at 7 p.m. The Huskies beat Rogers, 22-14, earlier in the season.
