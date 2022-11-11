PAWTUCKET — For the second straight season, Westerly High's hopes of playing for a Division II football championship were dashed by St. Raphael Academy.
The Saints scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns and got past the Bulldogs, 19-7, in a semifinal-round playoff game Friday afternoon at Pariseau Field.
The game was filled with hard-hitting by both teams.
"It hurts. This was one we really wanted. Our seniors have been busting their tails since they were sophomores when I got here," Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar said. "We thought we had it. We thought this was our best chance to beat them. The teams were evenly matched and we didn't get it done."
St. Raphael (8-2), the No. 1 seed from Division II-A, will play either Cranston West or Portsmouth for the title on Nov. 19 at Cranston Stadium. Those two teams played in Friday's second semifinal.
Westerly, the No. 2 seed from II-B, was leading 7-6 after three quarters and was in the midst of its best drive of the game when things turned.
The Bulldogs had started the drive on their 20-yard line with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter. They moved to the Saints 29 behind the hard running of Zack Tuck and an 11-yard gain by quarterback Lance Williams on an option play. Williams also threw a completion to Trey Rekstis for a 14-yard gain during the possession.
But Williams was sacked for an 11-yard loss on a second-and-15 play and it appeared the drive ended when St. Raphael's Robert Littlejohn intercepted a pass. But the interception was wiped away when the Saints where called for roughing the passer, resulting in a Westerly first down at the 30.
Later, a 5-yard run by Tuck and a 7-yard gain by Williams gave Westerly a second and 3 at the St. Raphael 11 with just over six minutes remaining in the game. But the Bulldogs were called for a costly delay of game penalty, and on the next play turned it over with a fumble with 5:23 left.
The first play after the turnover, St. Raphael quarterback Daniel Wulf found Connor Currran open beyond the Westerly secondary for a 38-yard gain.
Aaron Julius then ran the ball for five straight plays with an 8-yard gain putting the ball at Westerly's 1. Wulf bulled his way into the end zone with 4:13 remaining. A conversion run failed and the Saints led 12-7.
Westerly got the ball back with 4:06 remaining in the contest. A Westerly holding penalty in the backfield resulted in a first and 25. An sack by the Saints defense made it third down and 32.
Williams ran for 17 yards on fourth down, but Westerly turned the ball over at its 25.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Westerly bench on St. Ray's first play after the turnover put the ball at the 12. The Bulldogs were then called for a holding penalty and another unsportsmanlike penalty, putting the ball at the Westerly 2. Julius then ran it in to make it 19-7 with 2:22 left in the game.
Down two scores, the Bulldogs managed to move the ball to the Saints 1, with Williams completions to Eric Fusaro (9 and 23 yards), Drew Bozek (11 yards) and Ben Gorman (9 yards).
But two plays from the 1 failed to produce any points and the gamed ended.
In the second quarter, Westerly had taken a 7-0 lead by scoring on the first play of the period.
Williams, as he has done so many times this season, rolled to his right and found Luke Nelson open at the goal line for a 27-yard scoring play. Drew Pietraszka kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
Westerly's defense played well against the Saints, limiting them to just one first down in the second quarter. Ben Gorman had a sack for a 10-yard loss.
Westerly received the ball at its own 20 after a St. Ray's punt with 1:41 left in the first half. The Saints had just two timeouts left, and it appeared the Bulldogs would force them to use those and still be able to take some time off the block.
Instead, Westerly had an incomplete pass on first down. Two running plays netted minus-5 yards. Westerly was forced to punt and the Saints blocked it, recovering the ball at the Westerly 5 with 23 seconds left in the half.
"At that point in the game, they were stopping us a lot on the run and we would have probably ended up giving them the ball back anyway," Dunbar said. "There were things you can always look back on and say you could have done better.
"We had opportunities that we didn't take advantage of."
St. Ray's gained 2 yards on first down, putting the ball at the 3-yard line and Westerly was called for offside, moving the ball inside the 2. Wulf pushed his way into the end zone with 13 seconds left in the half.
The extra point failed to leave the Bulldogs with a 7-6 halftime lead.
Westerly (7-3) will conclude the season on Thanksgiving Day, traveling to traditional rival Stonington for a 10 a.m. game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.