WESTERLY — What Westerly High quarterback Lance Williams accomplished in his senior year may have set the standard for those who follow in his footsteps.
His performance likely stands with anyone who has played the position for the Bulldogs.
Williams passed for 1,036 yards and 10 touchdowns with an astounding zero interceptions. He made big plays throughout the season, finding open receivers when there didn't appear to be any.
He rushed for 545 yards and eight touchdowns, often keeping Westerly drives alive.
"He was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state," said Stanley Dunbar, who resigned as Westerly's head coach after the season. "I don't remember a high school quarterback that didn't have an interception. He really took good care of the ball.
"He could also beat you with his legs."
Division II-B coaches took notice. Williams was named the division's back of the year and made the first team in Division II-B.
Williams was also a standout defensive back. Westerly started the season 0-2 in the league, including a 33-21 setback against Barrington in which it trailed 33-7 in the third quarter.
The following week, the Bulldogs traveled to Shea, which was 1-1 in the league at the time with a win over Barrington.
Westerly scored in the final two minutes of the first half on a 16-yard pass from Williams to Luke Nelson to take a 13-7 lead. Shea followed by driving down the field and appeared headed for the end zone in the final seconds.
But Williams stepped in front of a pass and returned in 75 yards for a TD on the final play of the half to give Westerly a 20-7 lead. Williams had to elude several defenders on his way to the end zone.
It was one of Westerly's biggest plays of the season, and the Bulldogs went on to a 47-7 win.
"Lance is probably our best cover guy. Team's don't throw at him much," Dunbar said. "At end of the day, he was just a skilled football player. He was the best overall athlete on the team."
Williams was joined on the II-B first team by Zack Tuck, Mitch McLeod, Zach Morin and Ben Gorman.
Tuck, a senior running back, rushed for 1,108 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Tuck was also an second-team All-State selection by the Providence Journal. He earned first team as a junior. The state football coaches association does not select an All-State team.
"Tuck had a great year. He did not put up the same numbers as last year, but we played in a much tougher division," Dunbar said. "We were essentially playing a Division I schedule. He kind of solidified himself as one of the best backs in the state."
Tuck rushed for 1,774 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior.
"He has enough speed to run away and is strong enough to break tackles," Dunbar said. "He has good vision and blocks in pass protection."
McLeod, a senior, made first team as an offensive lineman. He was first team All-State as a junior and senior. He played both ways for the Bulldogs this season.
"He was the anchor of the offensive line for the past two seasons," Dunbar said. "He got up to 265 [pounds] this year, but was still able to move. He's athletic and a great leader. He's played every game since I've been here."
Morin, a senior, has been a four-year starter at center for Westerly.
"He's the hardest-working kid we have," Dunbar said. "He's a strong leader and he's like having another coach on the field. He is one of the smartest guys on and off the field."
Gorman, a junior, earned first team as a defensive end. He was also second-team All-State.
"He's 6-5 and 220-plus," Dunbar said. "When we moved him to end, he was dominant. He had 13 tackles in the playoff game against St.Ray's with six tackles for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble. I think he is a Division I football player and I am looking forward to next season to see what he can accomplish."
Junior wide receiver Luke Nelson, senior linebackers Jimmy Powers and Griffin Aldrich, and senior defensive back Trey Rekstis earned second-team Division II-B.
Nelson caught 22 passes for 302 yards, averaging 13.7 yards per catch, with three touchdowns. Nelson's emergence as a receiving threat allowed the Bulldogs to move Gorman to tight end. Gorman's play bolstered the line and was a big factor in Westerly's success.
"He was one of the most improved players on our team," Dunbar said. "He worked his butt off in the offseason. He was also a really good blocker on the perimeter."
Powers finished with 75 tackles and averaged two tackles for a loss per game.
"He was the quarterback of our defense," Dunbar said. "He got our guys lined up. He made checks on the field based on what formation the offense was in. He made plays."
Griffin also played well at linebacker.
"He led our team in tackles. He came back out for the first time since his freshman year," Dunbar said. "His speed was his greatest attribute. He played very aggressively and was a great tackler."
Rekstis proved to be solid in coverage.
"He was awarded the most improved player award at our banquet," Dunbar said. "The strides he has made since his sophomore year have been amazing. He's a really great tackler and great in coverage."
Sophomore Terrell Hill and Andre Adams earned honorable mention Division II-B recognition.
Hill was also named first-team All-State for special teams.
Hill returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and improved as a defensive back, Dunbar said, while Adams was "really aggressive" at defensive end and "played beyond his years." Adams will likely move to linebacker next season.
After the 0-2 league start, the Bulldogs won six straight before losing to St. Raphael, 19-7, in the Division II semifinals. Westerly led with about six minutes remaining in the game. The Saints went on to win the Division II Super Bowl.
Westerly finished 8-3, culminating with a 55-0 victory over Stonington on Thanksgiving.
"I thought we had a successful season. Obviously, we fell short of the ultimate goal," Dunbar said. "We were in the hunt and lost a close one to St. Ray's. To start 0-2 and go on a six-game winning streak, I thought our guys really stepped up."
