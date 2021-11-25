WESTERLY — Stonington High's longtime football coach A.J. Massengale was critical of some Westerly High players and an assistant coach for an incident that he said occurred at halftime of Thursday's 28-14 win by the Bulldogs.
Massengale, who was an outstanding player at Fitch High, and has been the Stonington head coach since 2004, said it was the worst incident he's seen in his 19 years as a coach.
Massengale talked about the incident at length after the game. He said he witnessed it.
"It was multiple players and a coach. They were knocking on our door to get our kids to open the door," Massengale said. "And they were talking s---. I was coming down; we were in the auditorium. And I saw our kids start to go out there because they were, like, being provoked.
"I didn't know what was going on, and when I saw a coach talking trash, I could not believe it. It was one of the ugliest things I've ever seen and it's one of the many things I saw."
Massengale said he "felt like I was the only adult there."
Massengale made it clear that Westerly coach Stanley Dunbar was not involved.
"It was the assistant the coach, the quote, unquote hype man for them," Massengale said. "He's a clown. No problems at all with coach Dunbar."
Dunbar said after the game he was unaware of the incident.
"All of our players know these kids, they grew up with these kids, and at the end of the game, they are shaking hands," he said. "On the field we are playing tough, but there is a respect factor there. That is not something we stand for at Westerly. If that is the case, I will address it."
Later Thursday, Westerly High athletic director Jamey Vetelino said in an email that he had notified school administration of the occurrence.
He said an initial review revealed "exactly one WHS athlete banged on the door to the area Stonington was using and went back to the WHS locker room."
"In response, multiple SHS players and coaches left the designated area and found the WHS locker room," Vetelino added. "Words exchanged there and coaches with cooler heads retreated so the halftime would be more productive for both teams. We will continue to review after the break."
Massengale said his comments had nothing to do with Stonington losing the game.
"This isn't sour grapes at all. [Westerly] played great on the field," he said. "What they did at halftime and some of the nonsense they showed has no place in high school football."
Massengale said there have been other incidents in prior years.
"It used to be a really good rivalry in terms of the way everybody treated each other," he said. "It's not been that way for a while and it's disappointing because I've been here a long time and I've seen it from both ends, wins and losses, how the the kids are and how the coaches are.
"It wasn't coach Dunbar. We coach our kids not to trash talk, we coach our kids not to showboat and I'm so tired of it. It's the worst here."
Massengale said he "was proud" of how his team maintained its composure, and said he will work to prevent similar incidents in the future.
"It will never happen again because we will never allow that kind of situation to happen again," he said. "If that's how they want to be, they can frickin' live that way and they can be that way. I will take my kids every single day over that nonsense. Very disappointing.
"It was a great game on the field and their kids played great."
