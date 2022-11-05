STONINGTON — It wasn't all that long ago that Griswold lost to Stonington High, 60-0.
The Bears hammered the Wolverines in Week 2 of last year's football season, and a number of current players scored touchdowns in that game.
But Griswold has grown up since, while Stonington, primarily because of graduation, has gotten much smaller in the trenches. Both programs' different profiles told a different story Friday. Griswold erased the memory of the 2021 rout with a decisive 22-12 victory at Palmer Field.
The Wolverines (3-4), who played East Lyme and Waterford to one-score losses, controlled the clock against the Bears (2-6). Griswold's opening drive took nearly 10 minutes, culminating with KinKade Rubino's 15-yard touchdown run.
Stonington answered with three plays and a punt. Griswold responded with a 12-play, 69-yard drive to make it 13-0 midway through the second quarter.
Griswold used the double-wing offense, once a Stonington staple, to control the game.
"We run other things but we stuck with the double wing," Griswold coach Gregg Wilcox said. "It's pretty basic — if we have the ball, they can't score. We talked about ball control as well as last year during practice. It was payback."
Rubino, a quick 150-pounder, added a 27-yard field goal for a 16-0 lead. The lead could have swelled if not for Cooper Light's interception deep in Bears territory. Stonington scored two second-half TDs, one on the game's final play, to make the final score incorrectly suggest this was a close game.
"We knew they would run, so we tried to get them off schedule with third and 9s and second and 4s," Stonington coach A.J. Massengale said. "We just couldn't get them off the field in the first half."
Rubino, Kyle Montigny and Kyle Kessler formed a three-back pact, combining for 200 yards.
Kessler, a Wheeler High junior, found himself bumping into some former Stonington youth teammates.
"It was cool to run into them," he said. "Coach talked a lot about the 60-0 game. We were out for revenge."
Griswold played without top lineman Danny Sims, who is out with a knee injury, but the Wolverines had plenty of physicality.
The lead grew to 22-0 in the third quarter before Stonington scored late on Jayden Carter TD passes of 11 yards to Coke Phelan (five catches, 87 yards) and 13 to Josiah Blackman on the game's last play.
"We didn't get going until too late," Massengale said. "I have no complaints about our team's effort or desire. The kids are playing hard. We finish with tough games and will look to get better."
Stonington next plays at powerful Killingly on Thursday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Morgan Field.
